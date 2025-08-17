LP Crisis: INEC Leaves Party In Limbo

The decision of Independent National Electoral Commission that the tenure of the National Chairman of the Labour Party( LP) expired in 2024 has left the party without authentic leadership.

INEC has not recognized the Nenadi Usman-led arm of the party as the authentic leadership.

That was even as the Abure action yesterday claimed that his leadership of the party was still in place.

National Publicity Secretary of the Party, Obiora Ifoh, said that INEC must obey a Nasarawa State High Court order that affirmed the leadership of Julius Abure.

In an interview with Sunday Telegraph, Ifoh said the court directed INEC to work with the Julius Abure leadership.

“INEC is not the law. And the law has said that our tenure is still intact. I’m sure you are aware that there was a Nasarawa judgment that directed INEC to work with the Julius Abure leadership. INEC is just a regulatory organisation. It’s not a court of law. The court is on our own side.

“And there is an existing judgment that nobody has appealed against, recognising this leadership. And INEC, the court recently from Nasarawa has also ruled that our leadership is intact. It has not been overturned. And INEC has been served.

Asked about the Supreme Court ruling that the court has no business with the internal affairs of political parties, Ifoh said: “The court has no business with internal affairs of the party. But the courts have business on how the leadership on the convention, if your convention didn’t come out fine, the courts will say it; if you didn’t follow the legal rules.

“But on how you manage your internal affairs, court has no power over that. The courts cannot speak about the leadership of the party. But the courts have the power to look at the constitution of the party, and how the leadership emerges. Because it is in the constitution, what is it called now, the electoral law, anything that is in the electoral law, court can speak on it.

“Anything that is on your party constitution, court can speak on it. That is what the courts say. Courts limited themselves on what is in the electoral law, how a chairman can emerge. That is what the courts spoke about,” he said.

According to Ifoh, relying on affidavit and counter affidavit will not help INEC and Nenadi Usman and her people. He said celebrating counter affidavit by INEC without appealing the Nasarawa judgement will not solve the problem.

He said: “It is very clear that the counter affidavit by INEC, this is not the first time they are coming up with the counter affidavit. It was the same affidavit, counter affidavit that they produced at the lower court, and at the upper court, and it was the same counter affidavit without changing a clause, that they brought before the Supreme Court.

“So, this has remained their position, ever since this matter, and you know that the lower court dismissed the affidavit, the Appeal court dismissed the affidavit, even at the Supreme Court, Supreme Court dismissed it, that affidavit.

“So, whenever we bring up a case against INEC, they will come up with the affidavit, the counter affidavit, to support the illegality that they are doing. But however, what happened yesterday was that, the court, the high court, the Abuja High Court, the Federal High Court in Abuja, had two cases involving Labour Party.

“One by Nenadi Usman, to one of their candidates in Edo State called Chris Omafume, and the second case was Labour Party against INEC. So, in their first ruling against Nenadi, the court dismissed their matter for lack of merit, and the second matter was between Labour Party and INEC, that is Abure. The court also dismissed the matter for lack of merit. The court did not in any way rule on that entire counter affidavit. You know, in war, all is fair.

“What Nenadi people did was to begin to fly that counter affidavit. Not really because of what court said. If they are only doing it to justify INEC’s position, that is what they try to achieve. And we have already known a long time that INEC has stopped working with the Abure leadership, because I’m sure you know there was a time they stopped us from even coming to their meeting. Even the last meeting they held, they didn’t invite us. But you already know that INEC is in double jeopardy because at that time, they will deal with us. At that time, they will not, they choose not to deal with us.”

Last Friday, an Abuja Federal High Court struck out the suit Abure instituted against the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) challenging the exclusion of Labour Party candidates in yesterday’s legislative bye-election.

Abure has been parading himself as Labour Party National Chairman, claiming that the Supreme Court judgement said the courts have no jurisdiction to decide leadership of political parties.

But INEC, which is defendant in the case Abure filed at the Abuja High Court, in an affidavit sworn to by Ayuba Mohammed, Executive Officer in the Litigation and Prosecution Department of the commission, told the court that the Certified True Copy (CTC) of the Supreme Court judgement of April 4, 2025 showed that Abure is no longer a validly recognised National Chairman of the Labour Party.

The commission further told the court that as at June 30, 2025, when the notice of the primaries for yesterday’s by-election was given, the Court of Appeal’s judgement by which Abure was recognised as the National Chairman of the Labour Party was set aside by the Supreme Court.

It added that INEC neither monitored nor recognised the purported congresses and primaries of the Labour Party for FCT by-election, “having been convened by Julius Abure, who was not a valid National Chairman of the plaintiff (Labour)” by virtue of the exhibits submitted to the court by INEC.

According to the commission, it could not accept and issue access code for upload of candidates’ nomination forms for the by-elections, to the Labour Party “as there were no valid national officers to conduct valid primaries and validly submit the nomination forms to the defendant.”

INEC however stated that following the Supreme Court judgement, there was a leadership vacuum in the management of affairs of the Labour Party, hence its refusal to invite the party “for refresher training for political parties on upload on the defendant’s candidates nomination portal (INEC) or and other activities of the defendant.”

Labour’s Interim National Chairman, Senator Esther Nenadi Usman, welcomed the dismissal of Abure suit by the court, and said it aligns with the Supreme Court judgement of April 4, which nullified all previous recognitions of Abure’s purported leadership of the Labour Party.

Usman noted that: “That decision of the apex court remains binding on all persons and authorities in Nigeria pursuant to Section 287 of the Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria.”

Abure on his part, claimed that it was not only his suit that was struck out on Friday as the one filed by one Chris Omofuma, Senator Usman’s candidate in the Edo bye-election, also suffered set back.

“INEC was the respondent in all the matters. While INEC for obvious reasons refused to put up any counter against Nenadi’s camp, it however, deposed to a counter affidavit in opposition to Abure’s suit, on the premise that it neither monitored nor recognised the March 27, 2024, convention in Nnewi, and that Abure’s tenure, along with that of the National Executive Committee, according to their illusions, expired in June 2024,” the statement admitted.