LP Crisis: INEC Blow Raises 2027 Doubts

EVINCE UHUREBOR writes on the lingering leadership crisis rocking the Labour Party (LP), which is gradually eroding public confidence in the party’s ability to challenge the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) in the 2027 General Election

As Nigeria inches closer to the 2027 general election, the Labour Party (LP), once seen as a political force with mass appeal is locked in a self-inflicted leadership crisis that poses a big threat to its electoral dreams. On August 3, the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) added a fresh angle to the party’s problems.

The electoral umpire declined to recognise the list of candidates submitted by the Julius Abure faction of the party for the August 16 by-elections and the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) council polls.

National Publicity Secretary of the faction, Mr. Obiora Ifoh, who reacted to the development, stated that at no point did the Supreme Court empowered INEC to interfere with the internal matters of the political party. He therefore urged the commission to immediately recognise the list.

His words: “We are by this statement asking INEC to enlist our duly nominated candidates for the August 16 by-election without further delay, and also refrain from interfering with the internal matters of the Labour Party.” Ifoh maintained that “INEC cannot arrogate to itself the powers of the courts or give different interpretations to a clear judgement of the apex court.”

Despite INEC’s non-recognition of the LP’s list of candidates, the party went ahead to flag off its campaign for the Edo Central Senatorial District byelection in Uromi. Abure, who spoke at the event, said LP has only one authentic candidate for the election in the person of Paul Okojie. Urging the security agencies to apprehend anyone impersonating the candidate, Abure said “Labour Party will not tolerate such illegality.”

The party’s LGA Secretary, Osas Eromosele, who also spoke at the event, said the official presentation of the Labour Party flag to Okojie by the national chairman of the party (Abure), symbolized his endorsement and formal recognition as the party’s senatorial candidate.

Recall that on May 8, the Senator Nenadi Usman-led LP National Caretaker Committee, announced the suspension of Abure and Alhaji Farouk Umar (national secretary). Their suspension was contained in a statement signed by Usman and Senator Darlington Nwokocha (caretaker national secretary).

The statement read in part: “Barr. Julius Abure has been suspended for an initial period of six months and is prohibited from presenting himself as the national chairman of Labour Party. Also, Mr Umar Farouk, the former national secretary, was identified as a co-signer in most of the fraudulent bank withdrawals and transfers alongside Abure. Consequently, he has also been suspended for an initial six-month period, pending further investigation.

“All members of Abure’s National Working Committee (NWC) are directed to cease acting as representatives of the Labour Party’s NWC.” The statement said the decision was sequel to the findings of the Senator Ireti Kingibe-led six-member Disciplinary Committee, which revealed significant financial misconduct, forgery, perjury and criminal conspiracy.

However, in what appeared a push back, the Abure-led faction at a separate National Executive Committee (NEC) meeting, announced the suspension of the governor of Abia State, Alex Otti, and six other key party figures, including Senator Kingibe, Senator Darlington Nwokocha, Victor Afam Ogene, Amobi Ogah, and Seyi Sowumi, over alleged anti-party activities.

Abure, who spoke after the meeting, said: “NEC had reviewed the anti-party activities of Dr Alex Otti, the Abia State governor, and other erring members and consequently set up a disciplinary committee. The committee is given two weeks to submit its report.” However, within hours of announcing their suspension, the National Secretary of the Abure faction, Umar Farouk, declared an indefinite suspension of the affected members, effective immediately.

A statement that announced their suspension read: “The Disciplinary Committee has concluded its assignment and has submitted their report to the party leadership. The National Executive Committee of the party met today, May 7, and after exhaustive deliberation in line with powers donated to it by the party’s constitution, has ratified the recommendation as submitted by the Disciplinary Committee.

“Consequent upon that, the following members of the party have been suspended from the party and all its activities, indefinitely and with immediate effect – Dr Alex Otti, Senator Ireti Kingibe, Senator Darlington Nwokocha, Hon. Victor Afam Ogene, Hon. Amobi Ogah, Seyi Sowunmi.” The statement also revealed that Nenadi Usman is not a recognized member of the party. “We are aware that she is a member of the Obidient Support group that worked and is still working for the party’s 2023 presidential candidate.

We will therefore not honour her with any sanction, being not a member of the party,” A major reason advanced by the Usman faction in defence of Abure’s suspension was a viral photograph showing him in the company of the Minister of the Federal Capital Territory, Nyesom Wike. The Senior Special Adviser (Media) to Usman, Ken Asogwa, described the photograph as a confirmation of long-standing concerns regarding Abure’s true political loyalty.

According to him, “Instead of standing with the people, Abure is seen wining and dining with the sponsors of oppression, tyranny, and electoral malpractice. His actions lend further credence to our long-held position that Julius Abure is not just unfit for leadership, but a willing tool in the hands of external forces bent on destabilising the Labour Party from within.”

Asogwa further accused Abure of being absent at critical moments in the party’s development, asserting that he failed to show up when unity and direction were needed most. However, in defence of the allegations levelled against him, Abure said as a Nigerian, he has every right to interface and interact with anybody, with any government official.

In another twist that revealed the deep division within the Labour Party, a factional National Publicity Secretary, Abayomi Arabambi, during a media interview, hinted that the party’s 2023 presidential candidate, Peter Obi, and other chieftains could face expulsion for working against the party’s interests.

According to him, Obi’s continued engagement with the coalition, while still identifying as a Labour Party member is unconstitutional and unacceptable. “Obi will be expelled from our party.

He is no longer a member. It is not within his right to claim, ‘I am still a member of the Labour Party,’ and at the same time be hobnobbing with what we call the ‘yahoo yahoo’ coalition. We are not going to accept that,” he stated. Arabambi’s threat was followed by a 48-hour ultimatum issued to Obi by the Abure-led faction, demanding he formally resign his membership over what it described as a “bromance” with the coalition.

While Obi, on his part, noted that joining the coalition aligns with his vision of creating an inclusive political alternative, the LP caretaker committee rejected and described the ultimatum issued by Abure’s group as “mischievous” and lacking both legal and moral weight. It labelled those behind the ultimatum as “political jesters” with no authority in the party, adding that Obi’s ADC involvement had LP’s backing.

As the Labour Party leadership crisis lingers with no clear resolution in sight, public confidence in the party’s ability to challenge the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) in the 2027 elections is beginning to wane. A party once hailed as a grassroots political revolution, fueled by the energy of Peter Obi and the Obidient Movement, has been ravaged by court battles, factional power play and a bitter fight for legitimacy