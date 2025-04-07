LP Crisis: Imasuen Hails S’court’s Judgment Sacking Abure

Share

The Senate Committee on Ethics Chairman Neda Imasuen has hailed the Supreme Court judgment sacking Julius Abure as the Labour Party ( LP) National Chairman.

Imasuen, who won the 2023 Edo South Senatorial election on the platform of the party, claimed that Abure and others had no interest of the party at heart.

Speaking to journalists at the weekend in Benin, Imasuen said those fighting were ready to tear the party apart. He said: “I welcome the Supreme court judgement that sacked Julius Abure as the LP National Chairman.

“A lot has gone on in the party, and it is very unfortunate. “Abure, who was the chairman at the time, in my opinion, really didn’t have the LP at heart, because it became a person al thing.

“It became something that didn’t really matter to them, and it was like let’s fight and tear the party into pieces instead of preserving it.”

