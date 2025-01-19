LP Crisis: Caretaker C’ttee Heads To S’Court

Share

The National Caretaker Committee of the Labour Party (LP) has said it will approach the Supreme Court to clear the ambiguity arising from the November 13, 2024, and January 17, 2025, Appeal Court judgements on the leadership crisis in the party.

Sunday Telegraph had earlier reported that the Abuja Division of Court of Appeal had on Saturday, allowed the caretaker committee’s appeal against the judgement of the Federal High Court, Abuja Division, in Suit No: FHC/ABJ/CS/1271/2024, delivered on 8th October 2024 by Hon. Justice Emeka Nwite.

The presiding judge said the Federal High Court has no jurisdiction to entertain the case filed by Julius Abure against Esther Nenadi Usman-led caretaker committee, adding that the high court acted without jurisdiction by entertaining the leadership dispute brought before it by Abure.

The caretaker committee had argued that the November 13, 2024, Court of Appeal judgement that recognised Abure as Labour Party National Chairman is “completely inconsistent with the substantive judgement delivered by the Court of Appeal.”

It added that the judgement “pertains to the nomination of a governorship candidate for the Ondo State governorship election.

“It has no connection whatsoever to the leadership dispute, which was the crux of the instant suit.”

According to the committee, the established legal principle in Nigeria is that courts lack jurisdiction to interfere in the internal affairs of political parties, including leadership and management issues.

The caretaker committee in a statement on Sunday by Usman and the Secretary, Darlington Nwokocha, therefore urged party supporters across the country to be patient as it seeks Supreme Court interpretation of the two judgements of the Court of Appeal.

