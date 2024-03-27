LP Crisis: Apapa Faction Drags Abure, Others To Court Over ‘Shabby’ Convention 

…Fix Suit For April 4

The Lamidi Apapa faction of the Labour Party (LP), has described the ongoing national convention of the party held on Wednesday at the Grand Seasons Hotels, Nnewi, in Nnewi North LGA of Anambra State as a total sham.

According to the State faction Chairman of the party, Peter Okoye, “This is not a Convention, okay. We are on top of the matter. It’s purely illegal.

“There was no Ward Congress, no Local Government Congresses, no State Congress, and now who and who elected the delegates that are electing the NWC members?

“The NLC is not there, TUC is not there, the owners of the party and members of the NEC and BOT members we’re not there too.”, the state factional chairman noted.

According to Okoye, “The matter is coming up on the 4th of April 2024 for hearing in court.”