LP Crisis: Allegations Against Abure Spurious – Chairmen

Thirty-six State Chairmen and Federal Capital Territory (FCT) of the Labour Party (LP), have waded into the crisis plaguing the party, describing the allegations against the National Chairman, Julius Abure as spurious and unfounded.

The chairmen however appealed to the National Working Committee (NWC), to rescind the suspension of the National Treasurer Ms Oluchi Opera, and adopt an internal mechanism to resolve the crisis in the party.

Chairman, Council of State Chairmen Ceekay Igara, at a press conference after a solidarity visit to the National Chairman on Tuesday, endorsed the audit report prepared by the external auditor, and said it is “very clear about the finances of the party.”

Igara said no money was missing from the party’s account, adding, “We didn’t generate N3.5 billion as claimed by the now suspended National Treasurer.

“We can confirm that the party only realised N1.3 billion during the 2023 general election and another Seven Hundred million naira donations which were used by the Presidential Campaign Council.

“All these monies were lodged in the banks and were promptly receipted. The audit is also clear about the money generated during the off-season elections and how it was managed.”

They welcomed the decision of the party’s national leader Mr. Peter Obi, to involve an independent auditor to audit the account, and expressed the belief that the outcome would exonerate Abure, “and also expose the lies being peddled by the suspended Treasurer.

“It is very clear that the sponsored crisis is the handwork of our political opponents who are afraid of the future of the party.

“They are probably nursing fears and are looking for every opportunity to derail the party and to ensure that it is unable to realise its set goals.

Igara who described the council chairmen as “critical part of the leadership of the Labour Party being members of the National Executive Committee,” passed a vote of confidence in Abure-led NWC.

“This leadership has displayed a high level of transparency in the management of the party finances,” he added.