LP Crisis: Abure’s Arrest Demeaning, Uncivil – Obi

The National leader of the Labour Party (LP) Mr Peter Obi, has condemned the uncivil manner the National Chairman of the party, Julius Abure, was arrested in Benin City on Wednesday by men of the Nigeria Police Force.

Obi on his X handle, said the demeaning and intolerable manner Abure was subjected to during his arrest, did not speak well of the image of the country.

“This act is undesirable, demeaning and unequivocally intolerable and must be condemned by any decent and civilised mind within the context of our present civic landscape in Nigeria,” he stated.

Obi who was the candidate of the Labour Party in the 2023 presidential election, added, “These deplorable actions epitomise the pinnacle of rascality and serve to egregiously tarnish the already regrettable perception of our nation as one plagued by lawlessness.”

He called for the upholding of the principles of justice and respect for the dignity of the individual within the society.

According to him, while constitutional authorities must be allowed to execute their statutory functions, officers must adhere to due process, civility, decency and established arrest procedures.

Obi noted that as the National Chairman of the Labour Party, Abure represents, the face of political opposition in Nigeria, pointing out that political parties as institutions of democratic statehood should be accorded due respect.

He however warned that “No pretext or subterfuge should be employed to stifle Nigeria’s political opposition,” and demanded that Abure should be granted bail based on his status while the investigation of his alleged offence continues.