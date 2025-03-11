LP Crisis: Abure Sets Up Three-Man Committee To Resolve Conflict

Share

On Tuesday, the leadership of the Labour Party (LP) inaugurated a three-member panel to resolve the frigid relationship between some LP lawmakers and its National Chairman, Julius Abure.

New Telegraph recalls that Abure and many LP National Assembly members in both chambers have been at loggerheads over the legitimacy of the contentious Anambra convention, which returned the current leadership to office.

The face-off was further fuelled by the lingering cold war between the National Chairman and the camp of LP presidential candidate in the 2023 election, Peter Obi, who also has Abia State Governor Alex Otti as an ally.

Confirming the development, the National Publicity Secretary of LP, Obiora Ifoh, in a statement issued to newsmen in Abuja, stated that the newly inaugurated committee members include fellow legislators Ben Etanabene (Chairman), Mathew Nworgu, and Chinedu Obika.

While addressing the committee, Abure tasked the lawmakers to identify their grievances and work towards bridging the communication gap

He said, “We have invited and entrusted you with this all-important assignment of bringing together all our members in the National Assembly, both in the Senate and House of Representatives, to resolve all issues that may have existed.

“There is a need for all our members, about 40 of you, to be on the same page with the party leadership. You are our ambassadors at the National Assembly, and we are proud of some of you and the values you have exhibited.

“But we think there are still some gaps that need to be plugged, hence the urgency for this assignment. We expect that within two weeks from today, you will have concluded it and reported it back to the leadership.

“We assure you that the party will do all it can to ensure an enduring truce, particularly with key stakeholders such as the NASS caucus.”

