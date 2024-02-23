LP Crisis: Abure Regains Freedom as Obi Says Arrest Demeaning, Uncivil

The national leader of the Labour Party (LP), Mr. Peter Obi, has condemned the uncivil manner the National Chairman of the party Julius Abure, was arrested in Benin City on Wednesday by men of the Nigeria Police Force. Although the Chairman was finally released 24 hours later, the party’s 2023 presidential candidate on his X (Twitter) handle, said the demeaning and intolerable manner Abure was subjected to during his arrest, did not speak well of the image of the country. “This act is undesirable, demeaning and unequivocally intolerable and must be condemned by any decent and civilised mind within the con- text of our present civic landscape in Nigeria,” he stated.

Obi added that: “These deplorable actions epitomise the pinnacle of rascality and serve to egregiously tarnish the already regrettable perception of our nation as one plagued by lawlessness.” He called for the upholding of the principles of justice and respect for the dignity of the individual within the society. Meanwhile, Abure, who was arrested by the Assistant Inspector General of Police (AIG), in charge of Zone 5, Benin City, Edo State, Mr. Arungwa Nwazule, on Wednesday evening, has regained his freedom.

It was learnt that the party chairman was released around 3.05 am yesterday. The AIG on Wednesday night disclosed that the LP National Chairman, the Edo State Chairman of the party, Kelly Ogbaloi, and three others, were arrested for “conspiracy, brutal assault, attempted murder, armed robbery, grievous harm and conduct likely to cause breach of peace.” Speaking to some of his supporters, who were at the AIG Zone 5 headquarters, shortly after his release, Abure said that what he suffered is peculiar to what other freedom fighters suffer all over the world.