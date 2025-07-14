LP Condemns Arrest Of Njikoka Chairman, Describes Action As Assault On Democracy

The Labour Party in Anambra State has strongly condemned what it described as the unlawful arrest and detention of Charles Nwazojie, popularly known as “Summer,” the party’s Chairman for Njikoka Local Government Area.

According to a statement issued on Monday by Mr. Onyebuchi Okoye, Special Assistant on Media to the Labour Party Governorship Candidate, Dr. George Moghalu, Nwazojie was arrested and detained by police operatives allegedly acting on the orders of the Agunechemba (Udo Ga Chi) security outfit — a government-backed vigilante group.

The party said the only known “offence” committed by Hon. Nwazojie was encouraging residents to collect their Permanent Voter Cards (PVCs) and mobilizing support for Labour Party candidates in the forthcoming Anambra governorship election scheduled for November 8, 2025.

Nwazojie was reportedly detained at the Abagana Police Station without formal charges.

“The Labour Party had paid ₦50 million to the Anambra State Signage and Advertisement Agency (ANSAA) to meet all campaign publicity requirements,” the statement read. “There is no legal or moral basis for the arrest unless the aim is to harass and silence opposition voices.”

The campaign organization described the arrest as “a brazen act of political intimidation” and “a dangerous descent into lawlessness.” It warned that using state-linked security outfits to target opposition members threatens the integrity of the democratic process.

“The Udo Ga Chi outfit, launched barely a year to the election under the guise of community protection, has now become a partisan militia, allegedly used to suppress dissent and intimidate voters,” the statement said.

Calling for the immediate and unconditional release of Hon. Nwazojie, the campaign also urged the Commissioner of Police to launch a full investigation into the incident and the activities of the Agunechemba outfit.

In addition, the Labour Party appealed to civil society groups, traditional institutions, religious leaders, and the international community to take note of what it described as “creeping tyranny” and act to safeguard Nigeria’s democratic values.

“Freedom of speech, peaceful assembly, and political participation are constitutional rights. No government or security agency has the authority to suppress them,” the statement emphasized.

Dr. George Moghalu and his running mate, Mrs. Ifeoma Okaro, reaffirmed their commitment to a campaign built on “hope, justice, and service” and pledged to continue championing the democratic aspirations of the Anambra people.

“Anambra ga adị mma ọzọ” Anambra will be good again,” the statement concluded.