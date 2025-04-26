LP Chieftain Pays Tribute To Pope Francis

Share

The Director General of the Directorate of Mobilization and Integration for Nigeria’s Labour Party, Marcel Ngogbehei, has joined world leaders and dignitaries from different spheres of life to pay their final respects to Pope Francis in Rome.

Heads of state, diplomats, and dignitaries from around the world came together to honor the life and influence of a man described not only as a shepherd of faith but as a conscience for humanity.

Ngogbehei, who was among those who delivered moving tributes, highlighted the unique legacy Pope Francis leaves behind while addressing the assembly.

He charged Nigerian leaders to emulate the late Pope’s unifying spirit, which, he said, cuts across religious and racial boundaries.

He said: “Last week was for the masses; today belongs to the world stage—to the leaders of nations, the stewards of policy, and the architects of the global future.”

Ngogbehei praised Pope Francis’ profound moral leadership, stating that while the late Pontiff never sought political office, he understood the power of governing hearts and minds.

He recalled how Pope Francis courageously spoke at climate conferences, challenged economic systems that marginalized the poor, and addressed world parliaments with urgency rather than platitudes.

“In him, we found not a pope of convenience, but a pope of conscience,” he said. “The kind of leadership we yearn for in our dear country, Nigeria.”

Throughout his remarks, Ngogbehei emphasized that Pope Francis’ message and exemplary life were not confined to Catholics alone but extended to the entire world.

His vision, he said, was “not for one faction, not for one group, not for one people, tribe, faith, or nation—but for one human family.”

As leaders bowed their heads in collective tribute, Ngogbehei concluded with a powerful message: “Let history record that Pope Francis did not just walk with the Church—he walked with the world. And the world, in turn, followed his steps.”

He ended with a heartfelt call for peace in our land and a commitment to uphold the values Pope Francis championed: compassion, humility, and unity.

As the bells of Rome echoed one last time for Pope Francis, the world mourned not just the passing of a religious leader, but the departure of a rare global conscience.

