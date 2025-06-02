Share

Bianca Odumegwu-Ojukwu has received widespread commendation for commissioning the Bruce Mayrock Memorial, a symbolic tribute that blends historical remembrance with a call for national healing.

Bruce Mayrock, a young American student, tragically self-immolated in front of the United Nations headquarters in 1969 to protest the global silence surrounding the Biafran genocide. His sacrifice has long stood as a powerful symbol of international empathy and moral courage.

In an open letter, Comrade Marcel Ngogbehei, Director General of the Labour Party’s Directorate of Mobilization and Integration, praised Bianca for her “unwavering loyalty” to the legacy of her late husband, Dim Chukwuemeka Odumegwu-Ojukwu, the revered leader of Biafra.

“This act is both historic and healing,” the letter reads. “It serves as a symbolic bridge between continents, between the past and the present, and between suppressed memory and emerging truth.”

Ngogbehei emphasized that the memorial stands as a testament to shared humanity and historical truth, noting that Mayrock, though not Nigerian, exemplified a rare kind of solidarity that transcended borders.

“This action aligns with our core values: historical truth, social justice, and inclusive national healing. It shows that even within today’s complex political climate, there are still voices within government who remember, who empathize, and who are willing to act,” he stated.

The letter also highlighted the significance of unveiling the memorial at a time when feelings of marginalization continue to linger in Nigeria’s South East. Ngogbehei further described the support for Bianca’s initiative by members of the current Tinubu administration as “a welcome development” and “a huge plus” for the federal government’s image among peace advocates.

The Directorate pledged its support for Bianca Ojukwu’s efforts, particularly in advancing youth education around historical memory and national reconciliation.

“Your courage, Your Excellency, serves as an enduring example to all Nigerians in public and private life, invoking the memory of both Dim Ojukwu and Bruce Mayrock as lasting symbols of sacrifice and justice,” the letter concluded.

