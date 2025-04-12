LP Chieftain Calls For Unity Amidst Internal Crisis

Share

The Director General of the Labour Party’s Directorate of Mobilization and Integration, Marcel Ngogbehei, has urged members of the party to remain united and steadfast as it grapples with ongoing internal challenges.

In a statement addressed to Labour Party members, State executives, ward leaders, and Local government coordinators, Ngogbehei acknowledged the sacrifices made by members who have continued to support the party without financial incentives.

While praising their unwavering commitment and volunteer spirit, which, according to him, has driven the party’s grassroots revival in recent months, he said, “Together, we have become a family, bound not just by politics, but by purpose.”

Ngogbehei condemned what he described as “unconstitutional and unlawful” attempts by a few individuals to destabilize the party, warning that such actions would ultimately fail.

“Those who seek to destroy the Labour Party through illegal activities will not succeed. Their mission is temporary, but our vision is eternal,” he declared.

Amid reports of internal power struggles, the DG urged party faithful to stand firm, resist provocation, and stay committed to the values of truth, justice, and the rule of law.

He reaffirmed the Directorate’s commitment to upholding the party’s constitution and defending the aspirations of Nigerians who view the Labour Party as a beacon of hope and change. Ngogbehei also encouraged members to remain focused and united as the party works through its internal issues.

“In times like these, unity, discipline, and commitment to justice are our greatest weapons,” Ngogbehei emphasized.

