LP Chairmanship Aspirant Pledges To Digitalise AMAC

A Labour Party (LP) aspirant for the chairmanship position of the Abuja Municipal Area Council (AMAC), Ifeanyichukwu Ajaegbu, has criticized the current leadership of the council for underperforming in the delivery of democratic dividends and promised to introduce a digital transformation agenda if elected.

Speaking to party members on Wednesday at the party’s Abuja office after obtaining his nomination form, Hon. Ajaegbu pledged to digitalise AMAC and turn it into a mega city through the use of technology and large-scale investments.

Unveiling his mission statement, he listed his key priorities to include infrastructure development, education, healthcare and wellbeing, economic empowerment and job creation, environmental sustainability and climate change, as well as security, justice, and community safety.

“It is evident that the current leadership has performed below par in delivering dividends of democracy to our people at the grassroots,” Ajaegbu said.

“AMAC, which should be a beacon of development and a model for other local governments, is still plagued with poor infrastructure, inadequate healthcare, inefficient waste management, and a lack of transparency. The list goes on.”

He emphasized the need for a leadership that prioritises transparency, accountability, and community engagement, saying his ambition is rooted in a desire to serve and bring meaningful change to the area council.

“I want to assure our supporters, party members, and the general public that I am committed to upholding the values, ideologies, and principles of our party,” he added.

Meanwhile, the LP Chairman in the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Diugwu Peter Chukwuemeka, warned aspirants for both chairmanship and councillorship positions in AMAC against presenting fake academic credentials.

“Do not present fake academic credentials. Do not be surprised if your own family members report you. If you have fake credentials, do not pick our forms,” Chukwuemeka cautioned.

