LP Cautions HURIWA Over Statement On Abure

The Labour Party (LP) has cautioned the Human Rights Writers Association of Nigeria (HURIWA) to desist from making what it described as “misguided” statements against its National Chairman, Julius Abure.

Recall that HURIWA had, in a recent statement, condemned Abure’s continued occupation of the national chairmanship of the Labour Party despite a definitive Supreme Court judgment, which it claimed dismissed his claims to the position.

In a statement signed by the Director General of the Labour Party’s Directorate of Mobilization and Integration, Marcel Ngogbehei, on Monday in Abuja, the party accused the group of spreading misinformation regarding Abure’s leadership status and misrepresenting the Supreme Court’s ruling.

The party described HURIWA’s claims as “poorly informed” and “legally misguided,” insisting that no Supreme Court ruling has nullified Abure’s position as National Chairman.

The statement partly reads: “It is both surprising and disappointing that an organization that claims to advocate for the rule of law and democratic principles would issue such a misguided position.”

According to the party, Julius Abure was duly elected during the Labour Party’s National Convention held on March 27, 2024.

The statement emphasized that the convention was conducted in line with the party’s constitution and the provisions of the Electoral Act, and that the election outcome remains valid and binding.

“The referenced Supreme Court judgment did not in any way challenge or override the decisions made at that convention,” Ngogbehei clarified.

The party further advised HURIWA to seek proper legal counsel before making public pronouncements, warning that misleading statements could fuel political tensions and promote institutional disobedience.

The Labour Party reaffirmed its commitment to internal democracy, lawful processes, and party unity, while calling on stakeholders to avoid spreading falsehoods that could undermine democratic governance.

