March 12, 2025
LP Caretaker Committee Joins SDP Leaders To Welcome El-Rufai

The Chairperson of the Labour Party (LP) Caretaker Committee, Nenadi Usman, has described the defection of former Kaduna State Governor, Nasir El-Rufai, to the Social Democratic Party (SDP) as a commendable move.

Usman, whose committee was constituted by LP’s former presidential candidate, Peter Obi, Abia State Governor, Alex Otti, and other elected party representatives, said El-Rufai has a crucial role to play in strengthening Nigeria’s opposition.

Speaking on Tuesday, where she joined the leadership of the SDP, led by its National Chairman, Shehu Gabam, to welcome El-Rufai, Usman emphasized the need for a strong opposition to challenge the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) and safeguard democracy.

“El-Rufai’s decision to align with the opposition underscores a growing recognition that a healthy democracy thrives when there is a robust and credible opposition to hold the government accountable,” she said.

She added that a formidable opposition ensures government actions are scrutinized, dissenting voices are heard, and governance remains people-centric.

Reaffirming the Labour Party’s commitment to strengthening the opposition, Usman called for greater unity among opposition parties to enhance Nigeria’s democratic process.

“The more united the opposition parties are, the stronger and more dynamic our democracy becomes. We welcome every stakeholder, regardless of political background, who is willing to stand for justice, fairness, and the welfare of the Nigerian people.

“Together, we can build an opposition that not only critiques but also offers viable alternatives for a better Nigeria,” she added.

