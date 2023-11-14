LP Candidate Calls On EFCC To Probe Bayelsa Electoral Officers

The Labour Party (LP) candidate in the just concluded Bayelsa State Governorship Election, Udengs Eradiri has called on the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) to probe all the Electoral Officers that participated in the just concluded Bayelsa State off-cycle election which declared Governor Douye Diri of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) as the winner of the election.

Speaking on Tuesday in Yenagoa during a Press Conference to abreast the public abreast of his stance on the just concluded election, Eradiri who stated that he was supposed to have been announced the winner of the election because he didn’t buy any vote maintained that all the votes he got were all genuine.

The LP candidate who scored 905 votes and came third therefore advised that EFCC should investigate the massive monetary inducements that occurred during Saturday’s Bayelsa governorship election.

Advising that the monetization of elections and inducement of voters should be stopped in the country, he asked that a new system be set up to tackle the syndrome of money for vote syndrome in the country.

Wondering why INEC cannot enforce its rules to ensure credible elections in the country, he regretted that there was intimidation of voters, and violence bypassing of BVAS among other irregularities which he said violated whatever results were announced at the collation center.

He therefore rejected the process and results of the just concluded election that produced Governor Douye Diri for a second tenure.

He said that the election was held against the cardinal principles, laid down procedures, and ground rules of democratic election to offices especially that of the governorship of a state which he said must be free, fair, credible, and peaceful.

Erdairi said” The election of Saturday, November 11 was marred by massive and mind-blowing vote buying. We were shocked that the state government converted all the polling units to market squares and business centers where votes were auctioned, haggled over, bargained for, and purchased.

“The state government emptied our vault and carelessly deployed billions of our wealth to induce and compromise voters.

“Our state resources which unconfirmed sources put at over 80 billion naira were used to intimidate our traumatized people who have been impoverished by this government.

“The government of Douye Diri deliberately weaponized poverty and forced the people to sell their consciences for money at all polls.

“I consider vote buying a crime against humanity. I cannot engage in vote buying because it is a demonstration of lack of performance, unpopularity, incompetence, leadership failure, and cluelessness on the part of the buyers.

“I’m not surprised that this government resorted to vote buying because I have always emphasized its incompetence.

“This government bought each vote as much as N70,000 in some places. The state government has added another record to its bag of incompetent achievements making the November 11 Bayelsa Election the most monetized poll in the history of the country.