LP Breaks Silence, Says No Plan To Suspend Peter Obi

Following the crisis rocking the national leadership of the Labour Party (LP), the party has said there is no intention to remove its 2023 presidential candidate, Peter Obi.

The party in a statement issued via its verified X handle on Monday also called on Nigerians to ignore the widely circulated rumour that the State Chairmen had given Barr Julius Abure, its National Chairman, a vote of no confidence.

“Disregard the trending story that State Chairmen passed a vote-of-no-confidence on @Julius_Abure & that our dear Natl. Political Icon@PeterObi will be suspended.

Not true. It’s fake, unfounded & handiwork of detractors. @inecnigeria recognized state chairmen will address the press,” the post read.