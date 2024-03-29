LP BoT Rejects Abure’s Re-election, Takes Over Running Of Party

The struggle for the control of the Labour Party (LP) took a new twist with the Board of Trustees (BoT) and Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), yesterday, rejecting National Chairman Julius Abure’s re-election at Wednesday’s National Convention in Nnewi, Anambra State. Hours after the convention, the BoT described the convention as a “charade”. Rotimi Oyekanmi, spokesman for INEC Chairman, Mahmood Yakubu, said the electoral body did not monitor the Nnewi election. In a statement, BoT Chairman, Sylvester Ejiofor, described the Nnewi convention as a sham.

Ejiofor said the consent judgement delivered by Justice Gabriel Kolawole on March 20, 2018, recognised the “NLC as the owner of the Labour Party and mandated that an all-inclusive and expansive national convention of the LP be held”. He said: “The decision of the Board of Trustees is also in furtherance of the agreement signed between the former LP National Chairman Julius Abure and the NLC and Trade Union Congress (TUC) on June 27, 2022, which was mediated by the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC).

“While we commend members of the Labour Party, especially workers, students, youths, market women and men, Obidients, and candidates on the platform of the Labour Party, for their contributions and fidelity to the ideals of the party, the Board of Trustees promises to quickly set in motion processes for the conduct of an all-inclusive and expansive national convention. “Unlike the charade that took place in Nnewi, in tandem with the principles of popular democracy, the all-inclusive national convention will start with grassroots congresses at ward, local government, state and, ultimately, at the national level.

“This process will not leave any genuine member of the Labour Party out and will be held in the full view of the Independent National Electoral Commission, media, civil society, security agents and the general public. “We commend the leader of the Labour Party Peter Obi, and key stakeholders in the LP for declining to deodorise the malfeasance that took place in Nnewi with their presence. “The BOT assures all stakeholders that we are committed to reclaiming and repositioning the LP as the vehicle for the socio-political emancipation of our dear country, her working people and populace.”