LP BoT Announces Takeover Of Party

…Says Abure’s convention a charade

…INEC: We didn’t monitor it

Onyekachi Eze, ABUJA

Controversy has continued to trail the Wednesday national convention of the Labour Party as both the party’s Board of Trustees (BoT) and the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), distance themselves from it.

The embattled National Chairman Julius Abure who was returned to office at the convention, had insisted on going ahead with it despite the objection by the Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC) and the party’s caucus in the House of Representatives.

But less than 24 hours after the Nnewi convention, INEC, which was supposed to monitor it as stipulated by the Electoral Act, said none of its officials was at the Nnewi venue to monitor it.

The convention was first scheduled to hold in Umuahi, Abia State but was hurriedly shifted to Nnewi at the last minute.

INEC had warned parties of frequent change of venues for their primaries and conventions.

At a meeting with leaders of political parties last week, INEC Chairman Prof. Mahmood Yakubu, advised the parties to stick to their proposed dates and venues of primaries, as “The commission cannot mobilise, demobilise and remobilise our officials for the monitoring of party primaries at the convenience of political parties.”

Chief Press Secretary to the INEC Chairman Rotimi Oyekanmi, when contacted, promised to call back. He however told an online medium that INEC was not aware of the convention.

Section 82(1) of the Electoral Act (2022) states that political parties shall give INEC at least 21 days’ notice of convention, congress, conference or meeting.

Also, the Labour Party’s BoT said it has taken over the leadership of the party following the expiration of Abure’s tenure, in line with the constitution.

The BoT in a statement by Sylvester Ejiofor, described the Nnewi convention as a sham, promising to communicate to party stakeholders, “the processes for the conduct of an all-inclusive and expansive national convention of the Labour Party.”

Ejiofor noted that the consent judgement delivered by Justice Gabriel Kolawole on March 20, 2018, recognised the “NLC as the owner of the Labour Party and mandated that an all-inclusive and expansive national convention of the Labour Party be held.

“The decision of the Board of Trustees is also in furtherance of the agreement signed between the former National Chairman of the Labour Party, Mr. Julius Abure, and the Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC) and the Trade Union Congress (TUC) on 27th June 2022, which was mediated by the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC).”

He explained that the BoT takeover was to prevent a leadership vacuum, adding that the planned convention would involve all stakeholders “Unlike the charade that took place (on Wednesday) in Nnewi.”

According to him, the convention, in tandem with the principles of popular democracy, would start with grassroots congresses at ward, local government, state and ultimately at the national level.

“This process will not leave any genuine member of the Labour Party out and will be held in the full view of the Independent National Electoral Commission, media, civil society, security agents and the general public,” he assured.

Abure in a communiqué issued at the end of his Nnewi convention, claimed that the party’s national leader Mr. Peter Obi was in attendance.

But Ejiofor commended “Obi and key stakeholders in the Labour Party for declining to deodorise the malfeasance that took place in Nnewi with their presence.”

He assured the party’s stakeholders that the BoT is “committed to reclaiming and repositioning the Labour Party as the vehicle for the socio-political emancipation of our dear country, her working people and populace.”