LP Begins Membership Revalidation Dec. 17

The Labour Party (LP) has announced a date for its members nationwide to revalidate their membership of the party.

The party, in a statement issued by the interim National Publicity Secretary, Ife Salako, said the exercise, which begins on December 17 this year, will end on January 20, 2026.

The exercise, according to the statement, will also include registration of Nigerians who are dissatisfied with the misrule of the All Progressives Congress (APC) led Federal Government.

It disclosed that the comprehensive list of the party’s state working committee members in 32 states of the country and Abuja, the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), has been submitted to the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC).

“The state working committee lists for Ondo, Ekiti, Niger, and Kwara States are currently being finalised and will be forwarded to INEC in a subsequent correspondence,” the statement promised.

The party called in members in the affected states to remain patient as steps were being taken “to resolve local issues involving party leaders in these four states.”

It stated that INEC has been notified of the membership revalidation and new members registration exercise.

“This committee will also oversee the national launch of the Labour Party’s nationwide membership drive, codenamed Labour Party Connect 10 Million Nigerians… Connecting 10 Million Patriots for a New Nigeria.

“The membership revalidation/new registration exercise is chaired by His Excellency, Engr. Ikechukwu Emetu, Deputy Governor of Abia State, with Comrade Ladi Iliya and Dr. Kingsley Okundaye serving as Deputy Chairmen and Kamal Yusuf Ahmed as Secretary,” the statement added.