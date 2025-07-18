LP Affirms Moghalu As Anambra Guber Candidate

The National Executive Committee (NEC) of the Labour Party has ratified Senator Esther Nenadi Usman as the head of the party’s interim National Working Committee (NWC) and affirmed Dr. George Moghalu as its candidate for the November 8 Anambra State governorship election.

Moghalu had emerged from a primary election conducted by the Julius Abure-led NWC before it was dissolved by a Supreme Court ruling. Amid speculation that the Usman-led interim NWC was planning a fresh primary to replace him, the NEC firmly backed Moghalu’s candidacy.

The NEC also addressed reports of a rift between Senator Usman and the party’s 2023 presidential candidate, Mr. Peter Obi, who had publicly endorsed Moghalu by attending his campaign flag-off in Awka.

In a communique issued after its meeting on Friday in Abuja, the NEC reaffirmed the party’s commitment to fielding credible candidates and directed the NWC to conclude all necessary arrangements with the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) in accordance with the Electoral Act 2022.

The party called on INEC and security agencies to conduct their duties professionally and impartially to ensure free, fair, and credible elections.

Attendees at the NEC meeting included Abia State Governor Dr. Alex Otti, his deputy Ikechukwu Emetu, Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC) President Comrade Joe Ajaero, Labour Party Board of Trustees Chairman Chief Sylvester Ejiofor, and Trade Union Congress (TUC) Secretary General Dr. N.A. Toro, among others.

The NEC reaffirmed its commitment to internal democracy, rule of law, and the supremacy of the Labour Party constitution, warning against the establishment of parallel structures or activities inconsistent with the party’s resolutions.

It also directed the national secretariat to publish guidelines and timelines for congresses at the ward, local government, state, and zonal levels, culminating in the national convention.

In addition, the NEC approved the formation of statutory committees to oversee membership revalidation and new registrations across the country. These committees will work with the national secretariat, state chairmen, and other stakeholders to ensure transparency and inclusiveness.

The communique urged party members and supporters to close ranks, avoid divisive actions, and unite to build a strong, people-oriented, and ideologically driven movement capable of transforming Nigeria.