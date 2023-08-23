Lozano At Risk Of Being Excluded From Napoli Plan

Napoli President, Aurelio De Laurentiis has threatened to put Hirvin Lozano out of the club’s project for the season and is currently searching for a viable way to offload him from the ranks.

The Mexican has asked to leave at the final price of €12 million in transfer fees and interested parties are yet to appear. He has said ‘no’ to a contract renewal offered him at the end of last season, thus pressuring the Partenopei management to sell him to another club.