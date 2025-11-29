Loye Cinefang Gears up for Major Releases as His Cinematography Gains Attention

Cinematographer, LoyE CineFanG is entering one of the biggest phases of his career as he works on two upcoming Nollywood titles; “Aja” and “Home for the Holidays” and both are expected to make notable impact when they hit cinemas.

Known for his calm, technically sharp style behind the camera, LoyE continues to build on a growing portfolio that already includes “Makemation,” “The Black Book,” “Crime and Justice,” as well as “Threads,” “Vibes” and a “Dash of Purple.”

His momentum follows the ongoing cinema run of “Son of the Soil,” directed by Chee Keong Cheung.

The film, featuring Razaaq Adoti, Patience Ozokwor, Ireti Doyle, Sunshine Rosman, and Damilola Ogunsi, has earned buzz for its gritty visuals, a space where LoyE served as the camera operator and contributed significantly to the film’s tone.

Despite his rising profile, LoyE, as he is sometimes called, remains famously camera-shy. Beyond his work, LoyE is known for three things many don’t expect: He left a promising career in tech to pursue filmmaking, He watches more animation than live-action films and is a committed gamer, fluent in the world of frame rates and consoles.

As anticipation builds for “Aja” and “Home for the Holidays,” industry insiders say LoyE’s steady rise reflects Nollywood’s increasing appreciation for the technical artists shaping its evolving visual identity.