Lower Expectations For Tinubu, Buhari’s Aide Urges Nigerians

Garba Shehu, the former aide to ex-President Muhammadu Buhari on Media and Publicity has urged Nigerians to lower their expectations for President Bola Ahmed Tinubu and other presidents to come.

Garba Shehu made the plea on Thursday while speaking at the 21st Trust Dialogue with the theme:” Tinubu’s Economic Reforms: Gainers and Losers”.

According to him, ex-President Buhari was a victim of the crisis of expectations, adding that some of his former boss’ problems resulted from the COVID-19 pandemic in 2020 and the war between Russia and Ukraine in 2022, which affected grain importation.

Shehu, therefore, advised Nigerians to lower their expectations anytime they march to the polls to elect president, adding that no leader can solve all the nation’s problems.

READ ALSO:

He said, “His (Buhari) government banned the importation of rice because we were growing as much as we needed for the country. “In fact, Nigeria fed West Africa. You need to be in any of the border states, either Kano, Katsina or Jigawa to see how food, even as of today, is being moved massively out of the country. We are feeding West Africa.

“There were many challenges during the time he was in power. I don’t need to mention them. You all know about this. Was it Covid or the war in Ukraine? You know all of these things. In a nutshell, this is to say that he was a victim of a crisis of expectation.

And I think that is the lesson for Nigerians with what I have seen with Buhari’s critics. And this for Tinubu, and any other president that will come thereafter is that Nigerians should begin to lower their expectations especially where those expectations are simply inhumane.

“Leaders can do a lot of things. But no one leader can do everything for one given nation.”