‘Lower CIT Reflects Difficult Business Climate, Reduced Consumer Demand’

Analysts at FBNQuest Research have said that the significant reduction in total Company Income Tax (CIT) receipts into the federation’s account in Q3’24, as shown in latest data released by the National Bureau of Statistics (NBS), “mirror” the country’s difficult business climate and the significant reduction in consumer demand, occasioned by rising inflation, depreciation of the naira and high interest rates.

The analysts who stated this in a report which focused on the NBS data, noted that while the CIT revenue collection target of about N5.7 trillion in the 2025 budget proposal is “realistic”, achieving it would require, “improving the operating business environment and revamping the nation’s tax administration system to enhance revenue collections.”

The report said: “According to the most recent data from the National Bureau of Statistics (NBS) on Company Income Tax (CIT), the total CIT receipts into the federation’s account declined by -28 per cent quarter-on-quarter (QoQ) to N1.8 trillion in Q3’24.

However, on a year-on-year (YoY) basis, the total tax collection increased mildly by +1 per cent YoY. “The considerable reduction in total CIT revenue reflects significant decreases in domestic and foreign CIT collections.

CIT receipts from domestic companies, which accounted for about 52 per cent of the overall CIT collections, declined by -32 per cent QoQ to N920.9 billion.

“Underscoring the QoQ drop in domestic CIT receipts were weaker contributions from the financial and insurance, information and communication, and transportation and storage sectors.

“In terms of sectoral contribution, the manufacturing sector was the largest contributor, accounting for about 25 per cent or N234.6 billion of domestic CIT revenue, while the mining and quarrying sector ranked second with a share contribution of 18 per cent or N169.1 billion.

“Despite its QoQ decrease, the information and communication sector came in third, with a revenue generation of N138.8 bn or a share of 15 per cent of total domestic CIT receipts.

