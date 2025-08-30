Low Voter Turnout Mars Rivers LG Polls In Ugo Bolo

As the Local Government Area (LGA) elections progress in Rivers State, Ugo Bolo LGA continues to experience low voter turnout, with electoral materials reportedly arriving late, delaying the start of voting in several units.

By 11:30 a.m., few voters were seen at polling stations in Ugo Bolo, according to field reports from Emmanuel Lene.

The late arrival of election materials also affected other parts of the state, particularly Obio/Akpor, where early turnout was stagnated by logistical delays.

Across Rivers State, many streets were unusually quiet as youths played football openly, underscoring the low public engagement and apparent apathy in some regions.

Despite these setbacks, the Rivers State Independent Electoral Commission (RSIEC) announced that all materials had been dispatched to polling units and voting had commenced in most areas. Nevertheless, observers noted low voter participation across multiple polling units.

In the days leading up to the election, the Rivers State Police Command deployed a significant security presence, staging a show of force through patrols in major urban areas and enforcing an 18-hour curfew from midnight to 6 p.m. on election day to maintain order.