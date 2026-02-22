Low Turnout Mars Kano Assembly By-election

The Kano State House of Assembly by-election in Ungogo Local Government Area has recorded a disturbingly low voter turnout. The News Agency of Nigeria ( NAN) reports that across several polling units in Ungogo, only a small number of voters exercised their civic rights. Observers attributed the situation to the boycott by some major political parties, including the New Nigeria Peoples Party (NNPP) and the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP).

Some residents said the absence of key political parties significantly affected participation, as supporters of the boycotting parties chose to stay away from the polls. At Jangaro polling unit in Ungogo Local Government Area, however, turnout was described as average.

A voter, Sadiq Salisu, said the residents arrived early to cast their ballots. “People came out on time,” he noted, though he acknowledged that the boycott by some major political parties contributed to the lower turnout recorded in other polling units within the area.

In Bachirawa Ward, Ungogo Local Government, low voter turnout was also observed in spite of the early arrival of election officials. Officials of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) were reported to have arrived on schedule, but many eligible voters declined to show up.

Residents in the ward similarly linked the low participation to the decision of some prominent political parties not to take part in the election. In contrast, Wajila Ward in the Kano Municipal recorded a full turnout of voters. Polling units in the area were busy, with voters turning up in large numbers to cast their votes.

However, it was observed that women did not come out in large numbers compared to the male voters, in spite of the overall high participation rate in the ward. Election officials were expected to collate results as voting was yet to be concluded across the affected local government areas.

Rivers bye-election, orderly, peaceful, says INEC REC The Resident Electoral Commissioner (REC) of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) in Rivers State, Prof. Gabriel Yomere, has described the by-election in the state as peaceful and orderly.

Yomere made the remarks while speaking to newsmen during an assessment tour of voting activities in some wards 8, and 3 in Khana constituency ll, in Rivers. The state House of Assembly Constituencies by election is for Ahoada East and Khana in Rivers.

He stated that the exercise had progressed without incidents of violence, describing the development as commendable and reassuring. Commenting on voter apathy observed in some areas, Yomere said that INEC should not be blamed, stressing that the commission fulfilled its responsibility by carrying out adequate publicity and necessary preparations ahead of the election.

Yomere expressed concern over the voter apathy, but commended efforts made by INEC, civil society organisations in the sensitisation of voters before the election. “We took it upon ourselves to go from local council to local council, pleading with traditional rulers, politicians, and CSOs to encourage voters,” he said.

Yomere advised the electoral officers at the polling units to ensure that the voting process be conclude by 2:30 p.m., in line with the commission’s guidelines. The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the INEC REC monitored the election in the company