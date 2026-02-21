Low Turnout Mars FCT Council Election

Low turnout has been recorded across several polling units as the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) Area Council elections kick off in the six area councils of the nation’s capital.

Saturday Telegraph gathered that polling units (PUs) 006, 007, and 008 in the City Centre Registration Area were scanty as electoral officials commenced voting procedures.

At Polling Unit 006, voting began around 8:30 a.m., but by 9:50 a.m., only a handful of voters had cast their ballots.

The presiding officer expressed concern over the slow turnout, stating that “We are still waiting for people to come out and vote. Though we commenced at 8:30 a.m., as of 9:50 a.m., only seven people have voted,” the officer stated.

Similarly, at Polling Unit 008, officials attended to the few voters present while awaiting the arrival of more residents.

However, despite the low turnout, electoral materials and machines were reported to be functioning properly.

Security personnel were visibly stationed around the polling areas to ensure order and protect electoral materials.