Low Turnout As Osun LG Workers Resume Amid Tight Security

Local government workers in Osun State returned to their offices amid tight security yesterday after nearly 11 months of a stay-at-home order.

However, the turnout was noticeably low across several council areas. In the Olorunda Local Government Area, only a handful of workers were seen. Council Chairman Kunle Kudaisi said he was pleased that workers had resumed their duties after almost 11 months of being at home.

“We are all from this state, and we are all working for the progress of the state. With the resumption of workers today, I am very sure that Osun will move forward,” he said.

In the Boluwaduro Local Government, Otan-Ayegbaju, workers were seen on the premises of the secretariat. Chairman Bayo Oyekanmi expressed happiness with the turnout.

In the Ife Central Local Government, a few workers were also seen on the premises of the secretariat. Workers were screened by police at the entrance of the council before they were allowed in.

At about 8.45 am in the Ede North LGA secretariat, some workers were seen cleaning their offices, with others discussing and exchanging greetings. In Osogbo LGA secretariat in Oke-Baale, police were seen scrutinising some workers before allowing them in.

The prolonged absence from duty followed a leadership dispute in Osun’s local government councils after a February 2025 Court of Appeal ruling.

Rival claims between the All Progressives Congress (APC) and Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) officials over council control led the Nigeria Union of Local Government Employees (NULGE) and Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC) to order a withdrawal of services from February 17, 2025.