Low Turnout As Borno Holds LG Election 

The Chairmanship and Councilorship elections conducted by Borno State Independent Electoral Commission (BOSIEC) on Saturday were peaceful in Borno State despite the low turnout recorded in some parts of the state.

The Chairman, of BOSIEC, Alhaji Lawan Mahmoud who spoke while monitoring the election assured all political parties of a level playing ground.

“I have taken an oath to conduct free and fair and credible elections. I am m assuring all candidates of free, fair, and credible elections. I am satisfied with the arrival of the materials and the commencement of the election. So far we have not received complaints of any challenges”, Mahmoud said.

The Borno State Governor, Prof Babagana Zulum, who cast his vote at Ajari II polling unit 006 in Mafa Ward, headquarters of the local government vowed to enhance the electoral process at the local government level.

“I have seen the turnout, it is encouraging, but we shall continue to improve on this. The State Independent Electoral Commission’s performance needs to be enhanced,” Zulum said.

Governor Zulum further said, “Elections at the local government level have not been consistent and are not been conducted at the due time.

“This has to be corrected, henceforth, we shall ensure that elections at the local government level are done as and when due. The quality of the election will also be improved.

“Our electoral process has to be enhanced, the process has to be modest and then we need honest people to contest for elections and we also want voters that can tell the difference, voters that can choose the best without sentiments,” the governor added.

Speaking in an interview shortly after casting his vote at the Dalori I primary school polling unit 001 the Deputy National Vice Chairman (North) of the ruling All Progressive Congress (APC), Alhaji Ali Dalori said ” By the Grace of God we are going win all the chairmanship and councilorship election but any party that wins we are not going deny them.. Due to the performance of Governor Babagana Zulum, we are optimistic of winning all the positions in the election. Borno has always been an AOC state.”

” I want to use this opportunity to thank the Borno people for having the conference in the APC. I also want to urge the chairmen that will emerge today to always be with their people at the local government headquarters and listen to their problems with a view to solving them”, added.

Also, the Senator, presenting Borno Central, Senator Kajashehu Lawan said “We are satisfied with the level of turnout of the people. You know Borno is a home of APC and by the Grace of Allah we going clinch all the 27 local government chairmanship seats and 312 councilorship seats, as well the 5,071 units in the state.”

He thanked the electorates for coming out en mass to cast their votes and assured them that all the elected chairmen and councilors of the party would not let them down.

On his part, the member representing Maiduguri Metropolitan Council (MMC) Federal Constituency at the National Assembly m, Hon. Abdulkadir Rahis commended the people for voting for the APC”.

He said he was not surprised by the turnout m, as he knows that due to harmattan, people will not come out early but certainly before noon they come out to cast their votes.

Our correspondent who went around the Metropolis reports that there was voter apathy in most parts of the state, while massive turnout in a few places and some villages in Konduga, Here in local government areas.