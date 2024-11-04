Low Sugar Intake In Utero, Early Childhood Can Reduce Chronic Disease Risk –Study

Share

Researchers from Canada and the United States have found that a low-sugar diet in utero and in the first two years of life can meaningfully reduce the risk of chronic diseases in adulthood.

Results of the study published in the journal ‘Science,’ finds that children who experienced sugar restrictions during their first 1,000 days after conception had up to 35 per cent lower risk of developing type 2 diabetes and as much as 20 per cent less risk of hypertension as adults.

Similarly, the study found that low sugar intake by the mother prior to birth was enough to lower risks, but continued sugar restriction after birth increased the benefits.

Taking advantage of an unintended “natural experiment” from World War II, researchers at the USC Dornsife College of Letters, Arts and Sciences.

