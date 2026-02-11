Low-Risk Energy Industry Will Attract Investments To Nigeria – NLNG

NLNG has reaffirmed that a well-structured, low-risk approach in Nigeria’s energy sector is essential to unlocking investments, accelerating economic development and strengthening energy security.

Speaking at a panel session titled “De-Risking Investments in African Oil and Gas Projects” during the Sub-Saharan Africa International Petroleum Exhibition and Conference (SAIPEC) in Lagos, NLNG’s General Manager, Production, Nnamdi Anowi, said when oil and gas projects are perceived as too risky, investors tend to withdraw, leading to stalled projects, job losses, and missed revenue opportunities critical for national growth.

He stated that reducing risks in oil and gas projects, beyond being a business strategy, was a matter of national importance for Nigeria’s economy, energy security, and long-term development.

He further explained that for NLNG, lowering risk means keeping gas flowing reliably, meeting long-term contracts, and ensuring the company remains a trusted supplier to global and domestic markets.

“When our projects are well planned and well managed, investors have confidence, operations are stable, and NLNG can continue contributing to Nigeria’s economy,” he said.

Anowi noted that de-risking starts with clear and consistent government policies, strong contracts that are respected, and projects that are properly prepared before money is spent.

According to him, these steps make it easier for banks and investors to fund projects at lower cost, which ultimately benefits both companies and the country.

Anowi also highlighted the importance of good infrastructure, local skills, and modern technology in reducing everyday operational risks. He said that when pipelines, processing facilities, and digital systems work well, projects are safer, cheaper to run, and more reliable over time.

“If we reduce risk the right way and work together, investment will come; the next decade must focus on growing proven, bankable projects that deliver real value to the country,” he further said.

In his closing remarks, Anowi noted that Africa and Nigeria in particular are investable when risks are planned for and managed carefully, not ignored.