Low Pay, No Respect: The Silent Exodus Of Girls From Street Jobs

From roadside drink shops to provision kiosks and the ever-present POS terminals, young girls have long been the silent hands that keep Nigeria’s bustling street economy alive. But today, many of them are quietly walking away.

Low pay, lack of respect, and unsafe conditions have turned these once common jobs into a last resort for young women seeking dignity in the workplace.

Miss Ayomide Kabirat, who once worked in a small retail outlet, shared her frustration: “The salary was not very satisfactory. They treated one anyhow.” Her words reflect a recurring theme among young women in street jobs—hard work without reward or dignity.

Long hours, meagre earnings

Whether in a kiosk, a drink shop, or a POS outlet, attendants often spend their entire day waiting on customers. Yet the daily income rarely matches the effort of their long hours often in stifling hot conditions.

Ruquoyat, a former salesgirl, narrated her experience: “Everything is expensive, so imagine making only N3,000 from morning to night!” With inflation biting hard, N3,000 hardly covers her transport fare, lunch and other basic needs.

According to the National Bureau of Statistics (NBS), food inflation stood at 40.5% in July 2025, pushing even the cheapest meals out of reach of many.

For many young girls, this grind becomes less of a job and more of a cycle of exhaustion. They work 12–14 hours a day, often without breaks, and still end up borrowing to survive. Some quit not because they dislike the work but because at the end of the day “the numbers don’t just add up.”

Exploitation behind the counter

Exploitation is another reason girls avoid such jobs. Taiwo Mary recalled her bitter experience while working as a sales girl in a shop: “I once worked in a POS shop.

My boss refused to pay me a particular month’s salary because I was five minutes late to work. My mom even begged him, but he refused.” Stories like Taiwo’s are common in Nigeria’s informal economy.

With no contracts or enforceable rights, shop owners wield unchecked power. Workers are hired casually, paid erratically, and dismissed at a whim and without warning.

A labour lawyer, Barrister Kehinde Ogunleye, explained: “The Nigerian Labour Act provides minimum standards, but unfortunately the vast majority of girls working in kiosks, POS shops, or drink joints are not recognised as ‘formal employees.’ This loophole allows employers to exploit them without consequences.”

The absence of contracts means no proof of employment, no access to pension schemes, and no recourse when wages are withheld. Many young girls, seen as “replaceable,” bear the brunt of this imbalance.

Harassment and safety concerns

Beyond wages, safety plays a huge role. Girls working in drink shops often face harassment from male customers who mistake friendliness for availability.

Others in late-night kiosks deal with the risks of theft and insecurity. Nojibat, a 20 year-old who quit her job at a beer parlour in Ogba, shared her ordeal: “Men will touch you, call you names, and if you complain, your boss says you’re rude to customers. I had to leave for my peace of mind.” POS attendants also face unique dangers.

They are frequent targets of armed robbers and fraudsters. According to Lagos Police Command reports, over 60 POS-related robberies were recorded between January and June this year.

Many victims were young female attendants left alone to man kiosks. Parents, concerned about their daughters’ welfare, frequently discourage them from taking such jobs, pushing them instead toward safer alternatives, even if less profitable.

Why it matters

Street jobs form part of Nigeria’s massive informal economy, which provides livelihoods for over 80% of the workforce, according to the International Labour Organisation (ILO).

Yet this sector offers little structure, protection, or dignity for those working there. For girls, the stakes are higher— balancing low pay, lack of respect, harassment, and insecurity.

The result is a steady drift away from these roles, leaving business owners struggling to retain staff. Shop owner, Mrs. Olubunmi Akinwunmi, admitted the challenge: “It is difficult to keep female staff these days. They either leave after one or two months or insist on higher pay.

Many prefer to learn tailoring or hairdressing where they not only feel safer, but believe they can make more money.” This quiet exodus is not just a labour shortage—it is a statement. Young women are rejecting exploitative work, demanding fair pay and respect.

Searching for respect and stability

For many girls, avoiding street jobs is not about shying away from hard work; it is about demanding dignity and fairness. They seek jobs that value their time, protect their safety, and offer growth—not just survival.

Some turn to vocational skills such as tailoring, catering, or hairstyling. Others try their hands at online hustles—mini-importation, thrift sales on WhatsApp, or even TikTok live streaming.

hese alternatives may not guarantee riches, but they offer a sense of autonomy and safety often absent in street jobs. According to a human right advocate: “When girls reject street jobs, they are not being lazy. They are saying no to exploitation. What they want is respect, safety, and opportunity.”

The way forward

Experts argue that solutions must come from both the government and society. According to them, the government can: Extend labour protections to informal workers through flexible contracts. *Provide training and microcredit for young women who want to start small businesses.

*Strengthen security measures for POS operators and kiosk workers, including community policing. Civil society and NGOs can also play a role by offering legal aid to exploited workers and sensitising communities about the dignity of women in the workplace

Until Nigeria addresses the imbalance in how informal workers, especially young women are treated, the exodus from street shops and kiosks will only grow.