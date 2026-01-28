Low Output: Value Of Nigeria’s Earnings From Cocoa Drops To N217bn

Nigeria, the fifth-largest cocoa producer globally, is experiencing low output as exports dropped seven per cent year-overyear to 35,203 metric tonnes valued N217 billion ($159 million) in the month of November 2025 as price sank to $4,400 per tonne.

It was learnt that unpredictable weather between November 2015 and January 2026 is threatening to decrease yields to 305,000 tonnes this year as Federal Government is pushing higher value from raw production to local processing.

The country’s exporters earned $1.99 billion in 2025 from Netherlands, Germany and other European countries despite drop in price, following Nigeria’s gradual shift toward value added processing.

Last year, the Netherlands imposed a zero import duty tariffs on raw cocoa beans from Nigeria to enable it ship 112,000 tonnes of the beans valued N900 billion ($687 million).

It noted that for processed cocoa products, preferential tariff rates apply, provided specific customs and regulatory requirements are met. It was gathered that the Netherlands is the primary destination for Nigeria’s cocoa exports, importing around 39.70 per cent of total Nigerian cocoa bean exports at an average price of $6,141 per tonne.

In 2024, the Netherlands imported $809 million worth of cocoa beans and first quarter of 2025, shipment was N344.17 billion, according to National Bureau of Statistics (NBS).

The bureau noted in its trade report that total cocoa’s export in Q1 2025 was more than 200 per cent above the bean gains in the corresponding period of 2024 (N421.78 billion) and higher than the 2023 value of N108.62 billion.

The bureau also stressed revealed that between June 2024 and June 2025, following demand from the Netherland, Belgium, Spain, Germany and other countries, noting that in Q1 2025, the country exported N1.32 trillion worth of raw cocoa beans; Q2 2025, N485.5 billion.

Also in 2024, NBS noted that N624.71 billion worth of cocoa bean left the country in Q3 and N1.2 trillion in Q4 of 2024. Recall that the International Cocoa Organisation (ICCO) in its forecast has projected that the 2024/25 global cocoa production would rise +7.8 per cent y/y to 4.84 million tonnes.

However, Rabobank said that Nigeria’s Cocoa Association (NCA) had projected Nigeria’s 2025/26 cocoa production would fall -11per cent y/y to 305,000 tonnes from a projected 344,000 tonnes for the 2024/25 crop year, saying Nigeria reported that its July cocoa exports fell -22 per tonnes y/y to 13,579 tonnes despite the Federal Government’s projection of 500,000 tonnes by December 31, 2025.

Government had reaffirmed its commitment to expanding Nigeria’s cocoa industry while ensuring full compliance with the European Union Deforestation Regulation (EUDR), positioning the crop as a key driver of economic diversification, job creation, and sustainable trade.

The Senior Special Assistant to the President on Agribusiness and Productivity Enhancement, Kingsley Uzoma, explained at the Nigeria-EU Cocoa Roundtable on EUDR Compliance held in Abuja that cocoa was a vital driver of the country’s economic diversification agenda.

Uzoma noted: “Cocoa is a cornerstone of Nigeria’s economic diversification agenda, standing as a strategic non-oil export that fuels our transition from petroleum dependency. “Cocoa is no longer just a commodity; it is a strategic lever in our economic transformation.

This positions cocoa as a vital contributor, accounting for roughly 29 per cent of our total agricultural exports and 5.6 per cent of non-oil exports overall. “Our government remains committed to agricultural sustainability, value addition, and global trade standards.

Under President Bola Tinubu’s Renewed Hope Agenda, we are creating an enabling environment that catalyses public–private partnerships, empowers communities, and drives a greener, more prosperous Nigeria.

It requires traceability, due diligence, and proof of deforestationfree supply chains, reinforcing environmental stewardship. The EUDR aligns with Nigeria’s green economy agenda, advancing our goals to combat climate change, preserve biodiversity, and build resilient agricultural systems.”