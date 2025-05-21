Low Newborn Vitamin D Linked To Autism, Schizophrenia –Study

Share

Babies born with low vitamin D levels are more likely to develop mental disorders like Attention-Deficit/Hyperactivity Disorder (ADHD), schizophrenia, and autism later in life, a major study involving The University of Queensland has found.

The research is published in ‘The Lancet Psychiatry’. The researchers analysed data from over 71,000 individuals, linking neonatal vitamin D deficiency to increased risks of several neurodevelopmental conditions.

ADHD is a neurodevelopmental condition characterised by symptoms of inattention, hyperactivity, and impulsivity.

This research expands on previous studies and suggests that early-life vitamin D plays a crucial role in brain development.

The findings support recommendations for vitamin D supple men t a t i o n d u r i n g pregnancy and early infancy as a preventive measure for mental health disorders.

In the largest population study of its kind, researchers examined vitamin D status of 71,793 people, many of whom had a mental health disorder diagnosed during childhood and early adulthood.

Share