Low Gas Supply, Payment Apathy, Others Causing Current Poor Power Services – IBEDC

The Management of Ibadan Electricity Distribution Company Plc (IBEDC) has blamed the current poor power services within its jurisdiction to many factors. In a statement yesterday, it stated that several factors have contributed to the current state of the power supply within its franchise, resulting in disruptions and inconveniences for residents and businesses. It identified one of the primary factors as the low supply of gas to generating companies (GenCos) which, it said, has led to a gradual decrease in available generation into the grid.

It stated that this has significantly reduced the power available on the transmission grid for onward supply to IBEDC, and in turn, greatly hindered its ability to provide power to customers within its franchise, namely Oyo, Ogun, Osun, Kwara and partly in Kogi, Niger and Ekiti states. It also said that “scheduled maintenance activities conducted by the Transmission Company of Nigeria (TCN) in January and March, 2024 necessitated planned outages in specific areas of our network.” The statement partly read: “Furthermore, vandalism and theft of electricity infrastructures remains a major issue negatively impacting power supply. An example is the unfortunate vandalism of TCN towers in Ogun State in May 2023, which resulted in over seven months of darkness for many of our valued customers. “At IBEDC we are particularly confronted with the escalating cases of vandalism, with over 40 incidents recorded in 2024 alone.

The theft of valuable assets such as transformer oil, cables and aluminum conductors pose a significant challenge to our operations, as communities affected are thrown into extended periods of outage depending on the severity of the act.” It also said that energy theft through illegal connections, meter bypass and illicit meters are also major issues affecting adequate supply of power to customers, because according to it, they result in revenue losses and liquidity problems for the electricity value chain.

It also said that it noticed an alarming upsurge, with over 1,450 identified cases of energy theft between January and February. “Lastly, payment apathy from customers is a major challenge to adequate supply of power. Unfortunately, across our customer segments we have different mindsets that electricity is a social service and should not be paid for; some only pay part of the bill while others don’t pay, because they haven’t received their preferred hours of supply.

“To all our customers, our appeal is simple: Please, pay for whatever hours of supply you have consumed in addition to the outstanding bills to enable IBEDC survive and become sustainable as this is the guarantee for improved power supply. “Despite these challenges, we remain optimistic that poor supply will soon become a thing of the past as the Minister of Power, Chief Adebayo Adelabu, has taken urgent steps to address the gas supply issue. “We are implementing comprehensive measures to improve and strengthen our infrastructure. We’re also urgently exploring alternate sources of power to enable us to meet the power supply needed within our franchise,” it added.