Low FCT Poll Turnout Highlights Importance Of Voter Education

The pitiable low turnout of voters in the recent FCT Area Council election has once again highlighted the need for sustained civil political engagement of the Nigerian electorate, ahead of next year’s all import general elections.

This is important given the challenges to free, fair and credible elections currently buffeting the political space. Amongst the forces behind this is the desperation to hold onto power – at both the state and federal levels – at the expense of the deliverance of good governance; escalating youth unemployment, mass poverty and ignorance.

Other significant, yet persisting elements that cumulatively cripple generally accepted election results as the free choices of the people are the twin demons of ethnic and religious sentiments. Not left out of course, is the gullibility of not a few of the voters who believe, but erroneously so, that within the Nigerian political matrix might is right and that there is little or nothing anyone can do about it! Hence, the crying need to change such a narrative through well-articulated voter education.

But what is it all about? Put simply, voter education is the process of enlightening the citizens about their rights, responsibilities, and what the electoral process truly entails. It helps to ensure that voters have the knowledge and skills necessary to participate in the electoral process effectively. Over the decades voter education has become an essential tool for ensuring free, fair, and credible elections.

All this, of course, is predicated on transparency, accountability and honesty of purpose on the part of the electoral umpire – the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC). With specific regards to the critical role which it plays in ensuring the success and credibility of elections in Nigeria, enlightened voters use the seasonal choice of their representatives to exhibit their free will, patriotic fervour and have in government mainly those who would be accountable to them.

That is, instead of a crop of overtly selfish politicians, who manipulated themselves into power and are therefore, solely interested in fleecing the national treasury to feather their nests. Voter education is therefore of increasing necessity as it has its advantages. For instance, it is a mobilisation strategy of the eligible voters that helps to increase their participation in elections.

Over the years Nigeria has had a history of low voter turnout, especially among young people. Such campaigns can help to increase voter participation by educating citizens on the importance of their vote. And more so, the impact that their vote can have on their immediate community and the country. It also enlightens them on how to register to vote, where to vote, and what to expect on Election Day.

A well-informed and engaged citizenry is essential to building a democratic society beginning with free, fair and credible elections right in Nigeria

This improved participation in the electoral process can therefore, assist to promote democracy here in Nigeria. If sustained and properly implemented, voter education will reduce electoral violence and the attendant fraud. With ample empirical evidence on ground there have been recurring ugly decimals of critical matters of electoral malfeasance such as deliberate late arrival of voting materials as supplied by officials of the electoral umpire, ballot box snatching, and violent attacks on some candidates and the electorate.

Others include open threats to voters, open vote selling and buying, intentional technical hitches and glitches, as well as delay in the release of election results. It differs from, but often goes hand-in-hand with voter suppression. Electoral legislation outlaws many kinds of election fraud, but other practices violate general laws, such as those banning assault, harassment or libel.

In all of this, voter education can help to reduce electoral violence and fraud by educating citizens on the consequences of such actions, the importance of peaceful elections, and how to report electoral malpractice.

Voter education campaigns can help promote these principles by educating citizens on their rights and responsibilities, the importance of their vote, and the electoral process. To achieve these goals, there is a need for sustained and comprehensive voter education campaigns, especially those that target all segments of the population, particularly young people and women.

The Federal Government, political parties, INEC, the National Orientation Agency (NOA), civil society organisations, and the mainstream media, all have critical roles to play in ensuring that voter education in Nigeria is effective. To achieve this it should be able to reach as many people as possible. The point of convergence as viewed from different perspectives is that ultimately, a well-informed and engaged citizenry is essential to building a democratic society beginning with free, fair and credible elections right in Nigeria.

The steps outlined so far can be used to conduct effective voter education in Nigeria. It is essential to understand the target audience, develop a comprehensive voter education plan, use various methods of communication, partner with civil society organisations as well as the mass media, and emphasise the importance of peaceful elections. By largely following these steps, Nigeria can conduct credible elections that reflect the will of the people. This is possible and the time to act on these key elements of voter education is now.