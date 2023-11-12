Low Coverage Of Immunization Causes Diphtheria, Other Diseases – Experts

Health experts have warned that the low coverage and rejection of polio immunization may cause Diphtheria and other killer diseases.

In their separate presentations at the 2-day media dialogue on the Routine Immunization and Zero Dose reduction campaign with journalists from Abuja, Zamfara, Kebbi, and Sokoto States held over the weekend at the Sokoto Guest Inn.

Recent UNICEF reports on prioritised zero-dose Local Government Areas for 2023 to 2025 revealed that there are 22 local government areas who have not fully completed their polio immunization.

The reports indicate that Sokoto has 13, Kebbi 3 and Zamfara 6, local government areas.

While emphasising the need for communities in Sokoto, Zamfara and Kebbi states parents to brace up and allow their wives to carry their wards to receive vaccines.

Dr. Maryam Said, the UNICEF Chief Field Officer in Sokoto, the states covered by the Sokoto Field Office have the highest burden of unimmunized children in Nigeria, with 22 Local Government Areas out of the 100 high burden zero-dose LGAs in Nigeria.

The recent outbreaks of Diphtheria in Kebbi, Sokoto, and Zamfara states were found to have occurred in locations with zero-dose children.

According to her, this underscores the imperative of strengthening routine immunization, as the outbreaks signal the danger posed to children’s lives by low immunization coverage levels.

While noted that it is essential to build on UNICEF’s robust partnership with the media to sustain messaging on the importance of routine immunization, highlighting actions that parents, caregivers, communities, traditional and religious leaders, decision-makers, and stakeholders should take to promote routine immunization.

Also, the Director of Public Health at the Sokoto State Ministry of Health called on the general public to consider the negative effects of zero doses on children.

He emphasized that complete immunization of children helps protect them against tuberculosis and other vaccine-preventable diseases.

He noted that Nigeria is among the top three nations contributing to the high prevalence of vaccine-preventable diseases worldwide.

in his remarks, Alhaji Sani Umar Jabi, a traditional ruler in Sokoto State and the District Head of the Gagi community, urged the government and other stakeholders in the state to contribute to the campaign for zero-dose immunization reduction.

He maintains that immunization campaigns extend beyond the government or individuals, emphasizing the need for collective efforts from society to address.