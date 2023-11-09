‘Low Cost Of Governance’ll Attract More Domestic, Foreign Investment’

As reactions continue to trail the 2023 supplementary appropriation bill of N2.17 trillion and the 2024 budget of N26.01 trillion announced by the Federal Government, analysts at Financial Derivatives Company (FDC) Limited, have again stressed the need for the government to reduce the cost of governance if it is to successfully address the country’s sluggish economic growth.

The analysts, who stated this in a report posted on the FDC’s website, opined that “the consequences of Nigeria’s high cost of governance mirror the experiences of the Greek debt crisis, which was partly precipitated by its own cost of governance issues. In a scenario where an escalating proportion of government resources sustains the administrative structure, poverty becomes pervasive, and economic growth decelerates or stagnates.”

Focusing specifically on the 2024 fiscal year, the analysts stated: “The budget is 19 per cent higher than the N21.83 trillion budget approved for 2023, making it the highest in Nigeria’s history. The implications of a budget this large and its allocation raise concerns about economic development.” They further said: “A burning issue is that capital expenditure takes a back seat, accounting for a mere 29 per cent (N7.5 trillion) of the total budget.

Meanwhile Non-Debt Recurrent Expenditure (NDRE) increased by 23 per cent compared to the previous year (N10.26 trillion), gulping 40 per cent of the budget. Within this category, personnel costs alone amount to N7.78 trillion, constituting a staggering 75.83 per cent of the NDRE.” “Given Nigeria’s sluggish pace of economic development, these budget allocations mean the status quo remains, with the bloated cost of governance taking precedence over infrastructure development,” the analysts added.

Noting that the cost of governance has been a, “decades-long standing concern in Nigeria, as the country faces significant challenges related to the efficiency and effectiveness of government structures and the allocation of resources,” the analysts said that Nigeria could emulate Rwanda as regards the measures that the East African country adopted to achieve good and lean governance costs.

As the analysts put it, “comparing the corruption rankings and ease of doing business between Rwanda and Nigeria, underscores the importance of efficient governance. Nigeria could invest in digital infrastructure and e-governance to achieve similar benefits. Efficient governance will enhance the ease of doing business by simplifying administrative processes, creating clear regulations, and improving public services, ultimately reducing bureaucratic hurdles for businesses.