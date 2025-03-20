Low Carb Diets Might Increase Colorectal Cancer Risk –Study

Share

Researchers from the University of Toronto in Canada recently conducted a study to explore how low carb diets can affect bacteria linked to colorectal cancer.

The study was published in ‘Nature Microbiology. The researchers focused on whether these diets impact certain bacteria and how that may contribute to colorectal cancer development.

Their study results showed that a type of Escherichia coli is negatively impacted by low carb diets. The scientists found that it increased the development of polyps. Some polyps have the potential to develop into colorectal cancer.

Recent data has shown that colorectal cancer cases in adults ages 30 to 34 saw an increase of 71 per cent, and in adults ages 35 to 39, this number saw a 58 per cent increase from 1999 to 2020.

A few of these include ceasing smoking, limiting alcohol intake, eating a diet that is high in vegetables, fruits, and whole grains and limiting processed foods and red meat.

