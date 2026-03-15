Loving Your Parents-In-Law

In this part of the world, parents-in-law are held in high esteem. They are more like one’s parents. And as such, the love given to one’s parents must be reciprocated; the affection one shows one’s parents must be shown to them too. The respect one gives to one’s parents must also be given to them.

It is not for competition, it is just one’s obligation. I usually tell couples that once you are married as a woman, you are not only married to the man but also to the man’s siblings and his parents.

Also, the man is not only married to the woman but also to the woman’s siblings and his parents. Therefore, as you, the man, like your parents, so does the woman. Showing love to your parents-inlaw has a way of making your relationship better.

This is because when, for example, the man sees that you, the woman, show unconditional love to his parents, he will be happy with you, and his family will be happy with you too.

He will definitely go to any length to make you happy because you are making him happy by showing love to his parents and thereby making them happy. Also, as a man, when you show love towards your parents-in-law, your wife will be very happy.

This is because nobody wants their parents to be disrespected. Showing love to your parents-in-law as a man will make your wife very happy. And this will positively affect the love between both of you. Do not join the group that says parents-in-law are bad.

Don’t heed the ill-advised friends who will tell you that you need to be battle-ready for parents-in-law and that you need to be tough when dealing with them; if not, you will be seen as “mumu,” which means you will be taken as someone who is overly subservient to another person.

I have found out that people who behave rudely to their parents-inlaw, or who “show their parents-in-law pepper,” never enjoy their marriage. They are always at daggers drawn with their spouse or their in-laws.

Truth be told, there may be some parents-in-law who may be difficult, but it does not mean that you are to disrespect them. Don’t try to show your parents-in-law that you are a no-nonsense man or woman.

It is not the best way to treat parentsin-law. You can tell your husband about it or see a marriage counselor who will be able to counsel you well on what to do or how to handle that particular alleged difficult parent-in-law.

Remember that you will also be a parent-in-law one day and ask yourself, “If my son or daughter-in-law behaves rudely or contemptuously towards me the way I am doing to my parents-inlaw, will I be happy?”

Love you