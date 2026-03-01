Loving A Misbehaving Child Or Spouse

After discipline, draw your children nearer and express your love to them. The words ‘discipline’ and ‘disciple’ are from the same root.

Discipline is to make your child your disciple. Many children do not feel loved. Many husbands and wives do not feel loved.

Make it your goal to always make your family feel loved. What if my children are stubborn and lazy, you may ask? What if my spouse is the same way?

Can I still love them? Well, that is when the quality of your love is tested. The normal human love is patterned after “do me, I do you”.

But the love of God is different. Romans 5:8 says, “But God commandeth his love towards us, in that while we were yet sinners, Christ died for us”.

Right there on the cross, He carried our sins and died in our place while we were rebellious and stubborn. How do you apply this in your home? What if your spouse has thoroughly misbehaved? Do not withdraw your love. Make your love antenna higher.

It is at that time that the quality of your love is tested. If you have 5 children, for example, 3 of them are well-behaved while 2 of them are very stubborn and often misbehave, should you love the 3 well-behaved ones more than the other 2? Naturally, you would want to do so.

In 2nd Corinthians 10:12, we are told it is not wise to make comparisons. When you compare your children with others, you will unconsciously begin to withdraw your love.

When you compare your spouse with others, you are on the way to your marriage crumbling. No matter how much your spouse or children misbehave, there should be one area where they do well.

That may be very little, use your touch light to search for and use it as the entry point to constantly praise and express your love to them. Love you