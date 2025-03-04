Lovers Art World: National Gallery celebrates love, creativity with group exhibition

Share

I t was a celebration of love and creativity as the Lagos Station of the National Gallery of Arts (NGA) hosted a group exhibition themed “Lovers Art World”, in celebration of this year’s Valentine’s Day. Held at the Aina Onabo- lu building of the NGA, National Theatre Complex, Iganmu, Lagos, the exhibi- tion, which opened penulti- mate and ended yesterday, featured a diverse range of 60 artworks – paintings, sculptures, and photo- graphs – created by over 20 Nigerian artists. Speaking with New Telegraph, the Curator of the National Gallery of Arts, Lagos, Dr Celestine Agoziem, noted that the exhibition was aimed at inspiring Nigerians to em- brace true love even at this critical time in the nation’s history. He added that the exhi- bition, which is the first of its kind, was deliberately planned to showcase the many facets of love.

“Love is a universal language that tran- scends cultures and borders,” he said, stressing that through this exhibition, they hope to inspire visitors to re- flect on the im- portance of love in their lives and to appreciate the beauty and diversity of hu- man experience. “We invite Nigerians to visit our gallery, the exhi- bition will challenge your assumptions and broaden your understanding of love in all forms. This will con- tribute to personal growth and self-awareness.”

The artists whose works were on display include: Animu Oboiren, James Ito- do, Raji Enitan, Ojo Olaniyi, Christian Okwaranke, Mu- dashiru Ayoola, Raji David, Bolaji Jegede, and Henry Igba, among others. He said the exhibition was inspired by the his- toric narrative of a martyr named Valentine, which brought about the celebra- tion of love, noting that the gallery is more focused on spurring individuals to em- brace true love. “Yes, this exhibition as it is mounted was inspired by the spirit of February 14. This inspiration to mount it is to help douse the tension in the land. The tension in terms of insecurity, loss of lives on a daily basis and so on. It is lovers’ day and therefore, it is proper to use this moment to draw attention to the beauty of art as an appendage of love. Thank God there is a day like this recognised globally as a day of love. And so, we chose to capitalize on this opportu- nity to express love via the art. It is time for us to preach love, genuine love. We de- ployed this pattern of using art as a form of expression be- cause we know that art and love and culture are all relat- ed.

So, by the time we talk about love using art, we get a lot of people showing interest in more robust ways. All lovers of art will imme- diately key in to be part of this lovers art exhibition here inside Aina Onabolu Gallery,” Agoziem said. He further stated that the exhibition was also aimed at bringing out the richness of African arts as represented by Nigerian artists. “This is why most of the works dwell on love. Here love of families come in. Love of individuals also come in. Love of nature, love of landscapes, love of images in different styles and expressions also come in. It is a total package and it is to celebrate this month that is dedicated to lovers. Art itself is love,” Agoziem said.

“The message here is clear and it is clearer when you use the medium of art to pass it across. That is exactly what this exercise has come to represent. Art here is expressive. It ex- presses someone’s desire as you can see in one of the works here. The art of love expressed in this me- dium is unmistakable. It is clear that the type of love expressed here through this application of rich and bright colours is deeply rooted in love. Art is life, indeed, and art can be vis- ibly seen in the works that touch the heart.”

