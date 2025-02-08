Lovely treats beckon at Sun Heaven Hotels and Resort Group

Share

At Sun Heaven Hotels and Resort Group, lovely treats amidst luxury await couples and lovebirds as the group has put together special packages across its various hotels for the comfort and delight of guests.

Beginning February 13 and spanning February 17, guests will enjoy discounted rates across the different room categories, with all the rooms specially fitted to reflect love theme and the romantic mood associated Valentine’s celebration.

With homely treat to the bargain, breakfast in bed for two, with special delicacies to start the day and put lovers in the mood for an immersive experience that have been curated for the season.

The culinary treat would further be boosted by unique lunch and dinner sections, including chef’s pick for the day and special order by guests.

Guests would also be treated to special leisure and entertainment activities at the bar and lounge and swimming pool sections, with wide selection of drinks ranging from wine, brandy, champagne, and beverages to cocktails and special mocktails designed for lovers available.

The locations to visit for this specially curated and luxurious treats include; Sun Heaven Hotels and Resort, Umuagu Ibeku Road, Umuahia; Sun Heaven Hotels and Resort Asokoro, Abuja; Sun Heaven Hotels and Resort, Parkview, Ikoyi, Lagos; Sun Heaven Hotels and Resorts Victoria Island, Lagos; and Sun Heaven Hotels and Resort, Lekki Phase 1. Lagos.

