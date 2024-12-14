Loveday Omoruyi: Football Took Me Off the Streets to Become ‘Somebody’

Share

…says Europe-based players find it difficult to cope with African weather

A former international, Loveday Omoruyi, in an interview with Saturday Telegraph’s CHARLES OGUNDIYA has advised parents to support their children to play football as there are several talents out there waiting to be tapped. Excerpts:

What do you say about the Spires 5-Aside Naija Football Street Football tournament initiative?

It’s a welcome idea because I remember some years ago when we started YSFON in Lagos, the late Joe Audu invited us. I was in St. Gregory’s College and some other players like Tarila Okorowanta and the rest, they invited us. I was actually on the streets but that tournament of youthful, you know, took me out of the streets and I am what I am today because I was exposed to international games. We came back and Stationary Stores also came for me. I played in the African Cup winners’ final while I was in secondary school. So it makes a lot of difference when you catch them young like this and then you let them know that look, you are a talent If you are cool headed and you allow the team you are playing for to develop you, you stand to be a great man in the future. So it’s a welcome idea. That’s why we are here.

You just mentioned the fact that football took you up to the level you are at the moment, same as so many others. Tell us about current state of football in Nigeria. Can you compare it with your days?

You cannot compare because we don’t have the Principals’ Cup anymore, even if we have, it’s not like it used to be. We don’t have the Manufacturers’ Games, the FA Cup not what it used to be. Also now, they believe that some teams must go through no matter what. For instance, I don’t want to mention names, I coached a Premier League team in one of the states in this country and then the team we were playing actually defeated us when we were in the semi-final. But they do everything humanly possible to turn it around, to say we are replaying the next day, knowing very well that we have large pool of players that we can change to play the next day unlike our opponent, a very small team, if they had allowed us, then that’s fair play in game, but not, we had to play to progress. So things like that are still happening. That the younger ones, they don’t allow them to develop. They suppress them. For example, our national team now, tell me, even when Osimhen won the highest goal scorer of the U-17 championship, he didn’t play for the Super Eagles because they believe he is too small. But look at Spain today, what changed their fortune. They are those younger ones. Look at Manchester United today, there are about three, four key players from the academy that changed the fortunes of that team now. So until we get back there, we will still remain where we are.

Talking about the fortunes of the national team, the Super Eagles are through to the AFCON but do you see hope for them to secure the World Cup qualification?

It is not impossible. If we really do the right thing, and the right thing is, there are some hungry home-based players that I know here, I’ve watched some few games, you know. Once you give them a chance, they are ready to give their best. Because some of these players there, they are tired. They come here, they want to play as they like. But I’m very, very sure there are still some young ones there, two or three that you put in that team today. If we do these, our national team will change.

What would you say about Austin Eguavoen continuing as the coach?

Eguavoen is the Technical Director of the federation by the virtue of the vacancy in the Super Eagles, he’s qualified to come in. For me, if they want to keep him, it’s not a bad idea because he knows t the team, he knows the players. This is not the time to go and bring a new coach because it will take him a longer time to understand the players and the terrain. So if they are giving him the chance, then they should give him the power to invite and be in charge of that team. But I still believe there is some foul play behind. Who comes to play for us? Who will play? I don’t know but that’s what my mind is telling me.

In recent times, we have bulk of foreign born players in the team, what is your take on how they are adapting into the national team?

Yeah, it is true that as a coach, if you have players playing in the NPFL, you want to play them if there’s a competition here in Africa. But what they forget to realize is that the weather here is different from over there. They come here two or three days before a game. They have not acclimatized really. So it affects them in games. I have played outside this country before. And I know when we come here to play, it affect us. We just pretend because we have made the name to play. That’s all. But if you look at the factors, the weather here affects them a lot.

So are you saying such relationship those born and also grew up here will have with the fans, some of them don’t have such?

Even from time, it used to happen that those, they looked down on those at home. I remember some years ago, well I came from India around 1987, they put those of us in leagues like India and home-based in Durban Hotel, while the big boys were in Sheraton. You don’t do that. You have already divided the team. From the beginning, you have divided the team. A national team is a national team. Doesn’t matter who is invited or who is playing. So there are a lot of things that are still going on that I know. So, until we address all those things. If you are inviting home-based to come and play, if you give foreign boys a track suit and all those things, fine, do same with the home lads too, and when you are addressing them, address them equally. Don’t talk down the home-based players. That’s a creating complex and so they could lose confidence to give their best in camp or in matches.

Nigeria will play CHAN qualifiers against Ghana later this month, a tournament the team has not qualified for recently, do you see the team making it this time especially with the invitation of someone like 44-year-old Rabiu Ali?

Well, Rabiu Ali, I happened to coach him when I was in Zamfara United some years ago, about 2001, 2002. But you see, players like that, maybe when you need a goal, 20, 15 minutes to go, bring him in. If you have set pieces at the edge of the box, he can bury it, just like (Andrea) Pirlo, those days. So sometimes you must have somebody like that, or Jay Jay Okocha of those days, because in our national team, tell me, all the set pieces we are playing, what are we doing with it? When did we score last from pieces? So there are a lot of things that we need to look at. We need to bring those home-based that we know that can help us, those with such special talents. Otherwise, it’s going to be the same way, the same old story. You can’t be doing the same thing and be expecting different result, it’s not possible.

Do you see us beating Ghana to qualify for the CHAN?

They are not unbeatable. If we can change, if we can look around now and say, look, let’s give this home based the support they need. They need to encourage those domestic league players.

Can you tell us about your football career and life after retirement?

Well, as a player, I want to thank God because I was able to play in about three continents beside Africa (Nigeria). And I was able to, in short, I know my wife when I was in Durbar Hotel in 1989 as a national team player and we got married and today we have children, I have grandchildren. I live in my own house. I have everything. I want to say thank God because I was brought from the streets, like I told you. I never knew I would get to where I am today. So that’s it.

What would be your advice to other upcoming footballers out there?

I will start with the parents, I want to advise them that like I have my own academy, like the one by Victor Agali, release your children, male or female, let them go out there and try. If they really have the talent, then we are there to develop them. Another Victor Agali or another Loveday Omoruyi or Peter Rufai may be out there and yet to be tapped. We can still discover people. When Enyeama left, we never knew another goalkeeper would come. When Peter Fregene kept goal for the country, also Okala, we never knew Peter Rufai would come. There are always a star there that will be born. So we need to pray to discover them and develop them. The players themselves should work hard and be focused to achieve their dreams in the game.

What would you say about the current administrators of football in Nigeria?

Well, it’s a no-go area. Because sometimes when some appointments are made, I wonder what criteria they use. If somebody like Agali has an academy, he knows what it takes now, you can give him a chance and say, okay, Agali, come and be the coordinator of this U-17, even if he’s not the coach. Because he will bring some experience from his own academy to that place. It is not just inviting anybody to say, he’s the coach of the U-20, under this and that. And some people too, they kept on inviting, inviting, inviting them. Are you now telling me those who are going to NIS, they don’t have anything to offer? Well, I’m happy about the engagement of Remo Stars’ coach, Daniel Ogunmodede and Fidelis Ilechukwu, (Rangers coach). I have been personally advocating that they are doing well and should be given a chance. So my word to them is that you are given a chance now, I hope you are learning from whoever you are assisting. Tomorrow, it will be your turn to take over. I hope you will not let us down. That’s it.

