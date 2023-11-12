“He that getteth wisdom loveth his own soul: he that keepeth understanding shall find good.”Prov.19:8 It can be challenging to embrace the biblical concept of loving oneself, especially in today’s world, considering how the society is evolving, and the many trials that face us as believers.

However, the Bible teaches us that loving ourselves is not only acceptable but essential to living a fulfilling Christian life. Proverbs 19:8 (NIV) says, “The one who gets wisdom loves life; the one who cherishes understanding will soon prosper.” This verse underlines the importance of wisdom and understanding, it also points to a deeper truth: to love life, we must first learn to love ourselves.

Understanding Self-Love in the Christian Context

Many Christians wrestle with the concept of self- love, often fearing that it might border on selfishness or pride. However, self-love, as taught in the Bible, is not about self-centeredness; rather, it is about recognizing and appreciating the unique and precious creation that God has made in you. It is about changing our outlook on situations and things even in the face of unpleasantness.

Practice speaking right to yourself. Speak positively about yourself. Wake up every morning and say something positive to yourself. Prophesy good things to yourself. Don’t always wait for peo- ple to give you prophecies. Speak to yourself. Believe in yourself, celebrate yourself, The greatest kind of defeat is self-defeat. When you defeat yourself, you are gone.

Ways to love yourself

1. Learn to value your identity in Christ. If you don’t want to dwell in a crisis, value your identity. Don’t price yourself so low. When you do that, no one will place value on you.

2. Stop comparing yourself with others. You are unique. You are the original breed of the Almighty. There is no duplicate of you. You are not a photocopy, but an original copy.

3. Nurture your relationship with God. Your close intimacy with God will make you enjoy God to the fullest. Stop building a causal relationship with God. Your lost glory can- not be restored if you fail to return fully to your Maker.

4. Steward your strengths. Improve on the principle of ownership. You are not the owner of yourself, He owns you. The principle of responsibility is very crucial to loving yourself. Be responsible to God, and yourself.

5. Take care of your body. No matter how stressful your life is, there are steps that you can take to decrease your body’s stress. Eat good food not in quantity but in quality. Take time to rest, if you don’t want to rest in peace before your time. There are three vital aspects to looking after your body: getting enough rest and sleep, eating well, and taking exercise.

6. Live with intention. Your intention is the engine room to your port of destination. Determine to live in the purpose of God for your life. You don’t get out of life what you deserve, you get out of life what you demand.

7. Speak life. Words are creative, speak with knowledge, you cannot speak about what you don’t know. Knowledge fuels words.

8. Pursue joy at all cost. Joy is a non-negotiable, irreplaceable asset of immeasurable value in the life of the child of God. The devil can only keep your goods if he can steal your joy. The loss of joy will make the loss of other things effortless.

9. Admire yourself. Talk to yourself like someone you love. The only person who can pull you down is you. No one can make you feel inferior without your consent. How you love yourself is how you teach others to love you.

10. Be gracious to your past. It was your experiences that birthed your new day. If there is no past, there will be no future. You learnt from your yesterday that gave you your glorious today and wonderful future.