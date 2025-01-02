Love Turns Sour As Ex-Husband Sets Wife’s Apartment Ablaze In Edo

Share

The operatives of the Edo State Police Command have arrested a 55-year-old man, Osaro Ahunwan, for setting the house of his estranged 54-year-old Italy-based wife, Tina Uyi, on fire on the new year day.

The Police also arrested Tina’s elder brother, Odaro Oviarobo, who allegedly gave out information about her younger sister’s whereabouts after collecting # 5,000 from Osaro.

It was gathered the incident occurred in Idumwonwina, near Oluku, Ovia North-East Local Government Area of Edo State,

The victim, Tina was said to have lost huge sums of money both in local and foreign currencies including packages from her friends in Italy to their loved ones in Nigeria to the inferno

According to an eyewitness, Tina who returned to Nigeria from her base in Italy on December 31, 2024, heard a loud bang on her window while coming out from the bathroom

The eyewitness revealed that upon inquiry, Tina discovered it was her estranged husband, Osaro who banged the window, demanding entry into her apartment.

She was said to have allegedly refused to allow her estranged husband into her apartment, claiming that their relationship had ended as her family had returned her pride price since April 2024

Osaro was said to have been infuriated by Tina’s refusal to allow him into her apartment and allegedly threatened to burn down her apartment and harm its occupants

The eyewitness said, “Despite Tina’s plea for him to leave the premises, Osaro reportedly shattered the glass windows, doused the apartment with Petro, and set it on fire, using a lighter and fuel. This left the entire apartment completely razed.

“The inferno quickly engulfed the building, but neighbours intervened and successfully rescued Tina’s elderly parents from the flames.

“It took the frantic efforts of men of the Edo State Fire Service to put out the flames that wreaked havoc before their arrival”.

Tina who spoke from her hospital bed, narrated that sometime in 2023, Osaro had threatened to kill her and himself as well.

According to Tina,”Osaro destroyed my Lexus (330) Jeep when we had a misunderstanding. He likes too much control, and is very suspicious, even when I am out shopping, and he calls, as soon as he hears a male’s voice, he abuses me and calls me names.

“So because of his violent and overbearing character, I decided to quit the marriage that lasted less than 2 years”

It was gathered that Osaro reportedly confessed that Tina’s elder brother, Odaro Oviarobo, popularly known as “OD,” provided him with detailed information about his sister’s (Tina) return itinerary.

He was said to have admitted that he (Osaro) paid Odaro ₦5,000 (Five Thousand Naira) for the information and revealed that he had hidden in Odaro’s apartment with the container of petrol.

He further claimed that the lighter used to ignite the fire was also supplied by Odaro.

Sources disclosed that Odaro harboured grievances against his sister, accusing her of withholding financial assistance despite constructing a hotel.

It was also gathered that Tina had previously sponsored Odaro’s trip abroad in 2003, but he returned to Nigeria voluntarily after 10 years, leaving behind his partner and a baby girl.

Since his return, he has reportedly been unemployed and depended on Tina for financial support.

Tina sustained third-degree burns in the incident and is currently receiving treatment at an undisclosed private hospital in Benin City.

The Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO) of the Edo State Command, SP Moses Yamu, while confirming the incident said he was yet to speak to the Divisional Police Officer in Charge of the Ekiadolor Division for full details of the incident.

