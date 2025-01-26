Love, marriage can’t stand pain of sickle cell crisis –Eucharia Anunobi

Share

Nollywood Actress, Eucharia Anunobi is rated among the most respected talents in the Nigerian movie industry.

This is why her recent comments on how having a child with sickle cell anemia affected her marriage is an advice young couples must take seriously.

On a social media post by Afrocania, the actress who later became an ordained pastor shared, “I got married in 2000 and had a son, Raymond.

From the moment I had him, my marriage began to hit the rocks. It was one hospital visit after another, one medical expense to another. The experience halted our lives and put a strain on our love.

“My husband blamed me for our situation and I blamed him too. I watched my son s#ffer. I watched my husband and I go from spouses, to friends, to people who just fought and fought about medical bills and taking care of our son.

“Finally in 2006, our marriage ended and I was left alone with our son. I cried a lot. It was so overwhelming that I couldn’t even pursue my acting passion any longer. Sadly, I lost my son at the age of 17.

She ended her story with a plea to intending couples saying, “”Please, know your genotype before you fall in love. Love can’t stand the pain of sickle cell.

