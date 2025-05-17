Love And Loot: Court remands apprentice, lover over alleged N250m fraud scheme

Share

In a tale of trust betrayed and romance turned criminal, a 24-year-old apprentice, Taiwo Oluwatimilehin Ezekiel, and his 35-year-old lover, Airat Opeyemi Rahman, have been remanded in custody by a Federal High Court in Lagos over allegations of conspiracy, fraud, and the theft of N250 million belonging to a trading company.

The duo was arraigned before Justice Chukwujekwu Aneke by the Police Special Fraud Unit (PSFU), Ikoyi, Lagos.

They were slammed with a four-count charge bordering on conspiracy to defraud, fraudulent conversion, obtaining money under false pretences, and stealing.

The courtroom, packed with observers and legal representatives, watched as both Ezekiel and Airat pleaded not guilty to the charges read against them.

Their pleas, however, did little to secure their immediate freedom.

Justice Aneke, after listening to both the prosecution and defence, ordered that the defendants be remanded at two separate facilities, Ezekiel at the Ikoyi Correctional Centre and Rahman at the Kirikiri Custodial Centre, pending the outcome of their bail hearing scheduled for May 19, 2025.

According to the charge sheet and prosecution led by Justin Enang, the scandal erupted in February 2025, when Taiwo Ezekiel, then serving as an apprentice under one Jimoh Atofolaki, Chief Executive Officer of Jimi Larry Ventures Limited, allegedly embezzled N250 million belonging to the company.

The stolen funds, said to be proceeds from the sale of goods at the company’s Osogbo branch, were reportedly funnelled into multiple personal accounts, including those belonging to Airat Rahman and Ezekiel himself.

The prosecution alleged that Ezekiel, acting with fraudulent intent, diverted company funds under the guise of legitimate sales, subsequently transferring large sums to Rahman.

Airat Rahman’s involvement, according to the prosecution, extended beyond being a passive recipient.

She allegedly misled Ezekiel into believing that the funds would be used to process his international travel documents, a promise that prosecutors say was false and made with the intent to defraud.

“The second defendant [Rahman] knowingly accepted and converted the N250 million into her personal accounts under the pretext of assisting the first defendant with overseas travel arrangements,” Enang told the court.

He added that such acts amounted to offences under multiple Nigerian laws, including the Advance Fee Fraud and Other Fraud Related Offences Act, Money Laundering (Prevention and Prohibition) Act, and sections of the Criminal Code Act.

Following their not guilty pleas, defence counsel, Barrister Ademola Olabiyi, informed the court that he had filed and served bail applications for both defendants.

The prosecutor acknowledged receipt of the applications and confirmed he had filed counter-affidavits.

Justice Aneke urged both counsel to be ready to argue their applications at the next adjourned date, May 19.

The court documents detailed four specific allegations:

Conspiracy to defraud: Ezekiel and Rahman, along with unnamed accomplices, allegedly conspired to defraud Jimi Larry Ventures Limited of N250 million in February 2025 by obtaining goods under false pretences. This violates Section 8(i)(b) of the Advance Fee Fraud Act and is punishable under Section 1(3).

Fraudulent conversion of company funds: While serving as an apprentice, Ezekiel is accused of diverting N250 million received from the company’s customers, redirecting the proceeds to personal accounts. Rahman allegedly accepted and used these funds for personal benefit.

Obtaining money by false pretence: Rahman is accused of deceiving Ezekiel into believing that the money would be used to procure foreign travel documents, a representation the prosecution says she knew to be false.

Theft: Ezekiel is charged with stealing the N250 million belonging to his boss, Mr Atofolaki, in breach of the trust inherent in his apprenticeship.

